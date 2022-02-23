PHOENIX and TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning January 1, 2022, Employers Health Network (EHN) is partnering with Arizona Care Network (ACN) and Phoenix Children's Care Network (PCCN) to provide a clinically integrated network solution for self-funded employers in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. Together ACN and PCCN offer access to over 5,000 primary and specialist physicians in more than 2,000 care locations including over 20 acute and specialty hospitals operated by Abrazo Health, Dignity Health and Phoenix Children's, and nearly 800 post-acute care, outpatient surgical & ancillary locations. As a clinically integrated network solution, EHN, ACN and PCCN will effectively collaborate and coordinate care delivery to improve the quality of care and reduce overall healthcare costs for employers.
"We are extremely excited about the expansion of our presence with Arizona Care Network, Phoenix Children's Care Network and affiliated health systems. The partnership is a natural fit and supports our overall growth strategy of aligning with high performing providers focused on population health and value-based care to deliver sustained results for our employer clients. EHN, ACN and PCCN will focus on our core competencies of delivering high quality healthcare, at a lower cost to the employer. We believe this partnership will provide an opportunity for self-funded employers in Arizona to experience transparency and control over one of their largest business expenses, healthcare," says Blake Allison, CEO of Employers Health Network (EHN).
"As an organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children by delivering high-quality, coordinated, cost-effective pediatric care, Phoenix Children's Care Network is proud to partner with Employers Health Network and Arizona Care Network," says Chad Johnson, senior vice president of Phoenix Children's Care Network (PCCN).
"Arizona Care Network and our sponsoring health systems, Abrazo Health and Dignity Health, have established a partnership with EHN and PCCN that we're confident will deliver exceptional care to the employers in Arizona who are working with EHN to support the healthcare needs of their employees and their families," says Todd Ricotta, CEO of Arizona Care Network (ACN).
About EHN
Employers Health Network (EHN) provides comprehensive healthcare plans, which allow employers to provide exceptional quality healthcare benefits at the lowest possible cost. Our plans connect employees directly with the best quality healthcare providers and our fully transparent pricing allows customers to see, understand and control their healthcare benefit spending.
For more information on the EHN solutions in Arizona or other markets, please visit http://www.employershealthnetwork.com
About Arizona Care Network
Arizona Care Network (ACN) is a high-performing network of healthcare providers and care facilities that collaborate to improve quality of care and create a better patient experience. ACN is a joint venture of Abrazo Health (owned and operated by Tenet Healthcare) and Dignity Health (owned and operated by CommonSpirit Health), and includes affiliations with Phoenix Children's Care Network, giving families access to the services of Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix Children's Medical Group, and affiliated community pediatricians.
For more information, visit http://www.azcarenetwork.org
About PCCN
Phoenix Children's Care Network is a physician-led, pediatric-focused, clinically integrated organization that represents a valuable alliance between and among community pediatricians and subspecialists, with the collective focus on improving quality of care while effectively managing associated costs. It was the first pediatric network in the U.S. to achieve Utilization Review Accreditation Committee (URAC) accreditation as a clinically-integrated network. With nearly 1,200 providers, a total of 80 percent of specialists and 50 percent of primary care providers in the state participate in the care network. For access to the very best pediatric care, make sure PCCN physicians are in your health insurance network. For more information, visit http://www.pccn.org.
About Abrazo Health
Abrazo Health is one of Arizona's largest health systems, with advanced expertise in cardiovascular, stroke and neurosciences, complex orthopedics and spine, minimally invasive surgery and maternity services. Our system includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, the first in the Western U.S. to achieve accreditations in Cardiac Catheterization, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Failure and as a Chest Pain Center; Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, a leader in surgical robotics and maternity care; Abrazo Central Campus, a Comprehensive Stroke Center; Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, a neighborhood hospital serving the North Phoenix area; Abrazo Mesa Hospital, a neighborhood hospital bringing our services to the East Valley; Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, known for its orthopedic and surgical programs, Abrazo Surprise Hospital, a neighborhood hospital providing care for the Northwest Valley; and Abrazo West Campus, a Level I Trauma Center and Primary Stroke Center. Abrazo Health also includes freestanding emergency centers, primary care and specialty physician practices serving the greater Phoenix area. For more information, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
About Dignity Health in Arizona
Dignity Health in Arizona is anchored by 8 outstanding hospitals in Arizona: St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center, Arizona General Hospital – Laveen, Arizona General Hospital – Mesa, Yavapai Regional Medical Center – East, and Yavapai Regional Medical Center – West.
From this foundation, Dignity Health in Arizona has expanded into a comprehensive health care system, which includes clinics, specialty hospitals, urgent cares, freestanding emergency departments, insurance providers, an accountable care organization and other clinical partnerships. The Dignity Health Medical Group includes hundreds of physicians in Arizona and a wide range of specialties. Dignity Health is part of CommonSpirit, one of the nation's largest health care systems.
