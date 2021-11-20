SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Southern California Permanente Medical Group is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2021-00046006-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Southern California Permanente Medical Group allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, and (f) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
The complaint alleges Southern California Permanente Medical Group committed acts of unfair competition in violation of the California Unfair Competition Law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17200, et seq. (the "UCL"), by engaging in a company-wide policy and procedure which allegedly failed to accurately calculate and record all missed meal and rest periods and allegedly failed to pay all minimum and overtime wages due by Plaintiff and other California Class Members. As a result of Defendant's alleged disregard of the obligation to meet this burden, Defendant allegedly failed to properly calculate and/or pay all required compensation for work performed by members of the California Class and violated the California Labor Code.
