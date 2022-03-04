ORANGE, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that St. Jude Medical Center violated the California Labor Code. The St. Jude Medical Center class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2022-01244478-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, St. Jude Medical Center allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, and (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections §§ 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
California Labor Code § 226 states that employers shall provide employees with accurate itemized wage statements showing, among other things "gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period..." Additionally, Defendant failed to list the correct name of the legal entity that employs Plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges that Defendant allegedly violated this California Labor Code by allegedly failing to provide accurate itemized wage statements.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against St. Jude Medical Center, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, nick@bamlawca.com
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP