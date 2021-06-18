SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Sutter Valley Hospitals, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Sutter Valley Hospitals, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2021-00300086. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Sutter Valley Hospitals allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, and (e) failed to reimburse employees for required expenses, (f) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 226, 226.7, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges wrongful termination. Defendant allegedly retaliated against Plaintiff after Plaintiff complained to his supervisor(s) of unlawful employment practices, that were allegedly taking place in the workspace. Plaintiff was terminated after this incident, which shows a casual link between the protected activity and Defendant's decision to terminate his employment.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
