In this free webinar, learn how to empower site staff by providing technology that automates clinical trials – saving time, money, and resources. Attendees will learn methodologies for technology adoption among sites (clinical research coordinators, clinical data managers, monitors, and biostatisticians) that help reduce burnout. The featured speakers will discuss how they've used technology in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and traditional clinical trials to enable enrollment and patient engagement during siteless trials or studies with minimal site visits. Attendees will also learn about the role electronic health records (EHRs) play in collecting eSource data faster for more efficient clinical research.
TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the clinical research space evolving at lightning speed, clinical trial sponsors and research sites may be overwhelmed when trying to scale and accelerate their trials to collect clinical data quickly and accurately. Enter technology.
How can one connect their eClinical technology system with a myriad of stakeholders — participants, clinical data managers, clinical research coordinators, hospital IT departments, clinicians/principal investigators, biostatisticians/data analysts, monitors/clinical research associates, clinical operations teams, etc. — for optimal success that empowers sites to deliver better data, faster?
In this webinar, a panel of clinical trial experts come together to discuss the role that technology plays in clinical data capture. The featured speakers will also discuss clinical operations strategies for the most effective studies as well as best practices for better clinical data management.
Join Yama Mujadidi, Clinical Trials IT and Development Lead, Oxford Vaccine Group, University of Oxford; Amanda Bravery, Head of ICT, Imperial Clinicals Trials Unit (ICTU), Imperial College London; Maryam Y. Garza, PhD, MPH, MMCi; and Ben Baumann, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, OpenClinica, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
ABOUT OPENCLINICA
OpenClinica is transforming healthcare through innovative cloud technology that simplifies running clinical trials. Proven in over 10,000 studies worldwide, the OpenClinica platform is trusted by leading biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and government agencies. OpenClinica is used across a wide spectrum of clinical research, including drug, device, and diagnostic trials, global health studies involving 200,000 patients, adaptive platform trials, and clinical trials for some of the first gene therapies to be approved for market. Hundreds of small, midsize, and large research organizations leverage OpenClinica to capture better clinical data faster and to do so in a way that meets the highest standards for security and regulatory compliance (21 CFR Part 11, Annex 11, GDPR, HIPAA).
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
