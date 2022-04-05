Conceived with the understanding that all outer conflict, including war, is a manifestation of pre-existing inner mental conflict, The American Meditation Institute will present a free WAR INTO PEACE webinar on Sunday April 10, 2022, 7:30-8:30pm ET explaining time-tested practices that can help turn armed conflict into rewarding and rational resolution. Leonard Perlmutter, internationally recognized authority on how the human mind works and author of the new book YOUR CONSCIENCE, will lead a panel of experienced Yoga Scientists as they share easy to use, time-tested strategies to reduce their own inner mental and emotional conflict and help turn war into peace.
AVERILL PARK, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conceived with the understanding that all outer conflict, including war, is a manifestation of pre-existing inner mental conflict, The American Meditation Institute will present a free WAR INTO PEACE webinar on Sunday April 10, 2022, 7:30-8:30pm ET explaining time-tested practices that can help turn armed conflict into rewarding and rational resolution. Leonard Perlmutter, internationally recognized authority on how the human mind works and author of the new book YOUR CONSCIENCE, will lead a panel of experienced Yoga Scientists as they share easy to use, time-tested strategies to reduce their own inner mental and emotional conflict and help turn war into peace.
According to Perlmutter, "As Americans and people throughout the free world experience the horrors of war in Ukraine through a flood of digital images, we ask ourselves how these inhumane, premeditated acts of death and destruction could arise in the 21st century. From a yogic perspective the answer is simple logic. When our individual and collective outer actions (thoughts, words and deeds) are based on our inner wisdom, we are always led for our highest and greatest good. But when our individual and collective outer actions do not follow our inner wisdom, that interior conflict becomes the mother of all pain, sorrow and even war."
THIS EMPOWERING FREE WEBINAR WILL EXPLAIN:
HOW TO: Coordinate the Four Functions of the Mind: Ego, Senses, Unconscious and Conscience.
- HOW TO: Optimize Your Conscience to enable you to experiment with resolving your own mind's inner conflicts. By practicing what you learn, you'll increasingly observe yourself acting out of kindness and compassion rather than adding to the outer conflict in the world. Your skillful action will bring you the purpose, resolve, courage, commitment and clarity you need in order to become a force for peace.
The free webinar will be interactive, providing time for attendees to participate in Q&A with Perlmutter and the panelists.
"YOUR CONSCIENCE, The Key to Unlock Limitless Wisdom and Creativity and Solve All of Life's Challenges" by Leonard Perlmutter; AMI Publishers; First Edition; Nonfiction; Self-Help and Personal Growth; Release Date: September 7, 2021; Paperback: $14.95 ISBN 9780975375266. Available: amazon.com, bn.com, americanmeditation.org, and other national booksellers.
Author:
Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) is the founder of The American Meditation Institute and originator of National Conscience Month. Mr. Perlmutter's first book, The Heart and Science of Yoga® was endorsed by Dean Ornish MD, Larry Dossey MD and Bernie Siegel MD. Over the past 26 years, he has served on the faculties of the New England Institute of Ayurvedic Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts and the International Himalayan Yoga Teachers Association in Calgary, Canada. He has taught workshops on the benefits of the conscience, meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, The New York Times forum on Yoga, the Commonwealth Club of California, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates. Since 2009, Leonard's Foundation Course on Yoga Science has been certified for continuing medical education credits by the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines. In its holistic approach to wellness and education, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. Throughout the year, The American Meditation Institute offers Leonard Perlmutter's live and interactive Foundation Course to deepen your understanding of how to turn War into Peace. The next class begins Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm ET.
-30-
Media Contact:
Robert Washington
60 Garner Road
Averill Park, NY 12018
Tel: 518.674.8714
Fax: 518.674.8714
Media Contact
Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, info@americanmeditation.org
SOURCE American Meditation Institute