TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patient recruitment comprises one of the most significant initial challenges in any oncology study but engaging and retaining these patients throughout the clinical trial can ultimately be the challenge requiring the most upfront planning and coordination. However, during initial planning, the focus is usually placed predominately on recruitment and not on patient engagement efforts. This lapse undermines retention rates and potentially negatively impacts the patient experience, thereby reducing the possibility of each patient's participation in future clinical trials.
If a study must replace patients, it adds expense for the sponsor and timeline delays. Many modern clinical trials, particularly in oncology, also include a long-term follow-up element. A patient who isn't adequately engaged will not complete follow-up long term — if they even stay throughout the treatment portion of the study. Consequently, the sponsor's submission goals could suffer because they don't have adequate data, necessitating the enrollment of more patients or an additional trial.
Register for this webinar to learn why engaging and supporting oncology patients is vital to ensuring patient retention for the duration of the study — and beyond.
Join Premier Research's Ashley Herrick, PhD, Executive Director, Oncology Program Strategy and Nicole Carswell, Executive Director, Patient Engagement & Recruitment, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Empowering Oncology Patients to Maximize Study Outcomes: Strategies and Considerations for Sponsors.
