In addition to EMS World Expo, EMS World now offers out of hospital and emergency medical services (EMS) learning opportunities on-demand through new learning management system
MALVERN, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMS World, the leader in EMS news, education, and information, this week launched a new learning management system (LMS) for continuing professional education.
The new LMS, Ally by EMS World, went live on May 9. It allows EMS professionals to take the classes required to maintain their licenses at any time, and from anywhere, through an easy-to-use online portal.
"EMS professionals work long hours, and they have challenging schedules," said Joshua D. Hartman, HMP Global Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular, Emergency and Mobile Medicine. "The Ally value is unlike anything else offered, with the highest caliber of presenters, and will allow them to take the classes they need to maintain their licenses, on their own schedule, and at an affordable price."
Hartman said Ally will include classes from EMS World Expo, which regularly attracts the most respected speakers and educators in the EMS field.
"Through Ally, EMS professionals will now have a chance to learn from the best in EMS, whenever and wherever they are, and for less than $3 per credit hour," he said.
The Ally LMS allows users to watch classes online, take a post-test, and immediately download their continuing education certificate. The easy-to-use platform — and the ability to take classes at any time — makes it simple for EMS professionals to maintain their license over the course of their credentialing period.
Ally currently features 95 courses, and course packages start at $10 for individual classes, $249 for EMS World Expo 2022 on-demand, and $349 for an All-Access Pass. In honor of EMS Week, EMS World will prove one free course to all new users from May 15-21, redeemable by entering code EMSWEEK at checkout.
EMS World Expo
For 33 years, EMS World Expo has been the leading education event for emergency medical healthcare professionals. North America's largest EMT and paramedic event is an opportunity for medical experts from across the world to come together to share innovative research, demonstrate cutting-edge procedures, and drive the field of paramedicine and the delivery of emergency medical services forward.
Most courses from EMS World Expo 2021 are available now through Ally. In the future, refresher courses for EMTs, AEMTs, and paramedics will also be available. The 2022 EMS World Expo is planned for October 10-14 in Orlando; after it concludes, its courses will also be added to Ally.
As a thank-you from EMS World Expo to the EMS community, one free course per person will be offered during the 2022 event.
The in-person format of the 2022 event will allow professionals to network, share experiences, and learn from colleagues and experts in the field. It features more than 150 live classes, credits for more than 200 continuing education units, hundreds of exhibitors, and attendees from more than 50 countries.
EMS World Expo is an organizational provider for the Commission on Accreditation for Prehospital Continuing Education (CAPCE). Most presentations and courses provided by EMS World Expo are accredited for continuing education units (CEUs). All CAPCE-approved classes are accepted by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) to be applied toward recertification requirements.
The new Ally LMS can be accessed via ally.emsworld.com. For more information, to sponsor, or to register, visit: emsworldexpo.com.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
