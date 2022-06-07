Session to highlight benefits achieved by Arkansas Heart Hospital from its transition to Oracle Cloud
CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc.®, a global IT consultancy, is pleased to announce its sponsorship and joint session presentation with Arkansas Heart Hospital at the upcoming Healthcare Industry User Group (HIUG) Interact 2022 Annual Conference from June 12 - June 15, 2022.
HIUG Interact is one of the largest meetings of Healthcare Industry users of Oracle Solutions. The event offers attendees the opportunity to connect with over 600+ Oracle users and product experts. With 100+ sessions focused on best practices and optimization, attendees will learn ways to enhance their Oracle environment, evaluate new products; and most importantly, learn from other healthcare organizations who have achieved optimal results.
Arkansas Heart Hospital is a nationally recognized and award-winning hospital, dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiovascular disease.
"As an Oracle Cloud customer and a longtime client of Emtec, we are excited to attend and share our experiences with the many healthcare-focused colleagues at Interact 2022," said Brian Cahalan, Chief Information Technology Officer at Arkansas Heart Hospital.
Session Details:
"Session #20047: Bright Sun, Calm Seas: Smooth sailing with process improvements enabled by Oracle Cloud"
Date & Time: Tuesday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m.
Arkansas Heart Hospital will join Emtec's team for an informative session that highlights the real-world process improvements realized by Arkansas Heart over the past 18 months since going live on its Oracle Cloud ERP and EPM platforms. Emtec will also feature some of the most impactful improvements attained by its' healthcare clients across the nation who have made an investment in the Oracle Cloud Suite.
With over 50+ healthcare clients, 100+ successful Cloud Implementations, and as a multi-pillar Oracle Cloud customer, Emtec has had the privilege of experiencing the substantial benefits from Oracle's Cloud Suite firsthand.
Join the session and visit with Emtec's Oracle experts at booth #312 in the Exhibitor Showcase to learn more about how its Healthcare clients leverage Oracle's product suite to drive transformation, operational efficiency, and exceptional care.
To schedule a time to speak with the Emtec team at Interact 2022 or to learn more about Emtec's Healthcare Industry Expertise, click here.
About Arkansas Heart Hospital
Arkansas Heart Hospital is a nationally recognized and award-winning hospital dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease and related diseases; also focusing on bariatrics, endocrinology and peripheral artery disease. Awarded a Five-Star Rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), based on seven criteria, Arkansas Heart is one of two Arkansas hospitals and one of 293 to receive this rating. Arkansas Heart offers advanced technology teamed with Arkansas' leading cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons. The hospital operates two hospitals and 30 clinics. For more information, visit arheart.com
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world-class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile, and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security, and Infrastructure Services.
