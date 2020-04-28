SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMTensor, a global leader in Electromagnetic Tomography (ET) imaging solutions, and QuantalRF, an innovator in breakthrough wireless RF technology, today announced that the companies have signed an agreement to jointly evaluate QuantalRF's Quantal technology within EMTensor's Generation 4 ET brain scanning device.
EMTensor's Solution
EMTensor has rapidly reduced the cost and size of its patented brain-scanning device over four generations of product development. As currently one of the lightest and smallest of all known brain imaging solutions under development today, EMTensor's scanner is portable and maneuverable such that it can provide critical early stroke assessment in at bedside in a hospital (emergency) room, or in future even an ambulance. Electromagnetic Tomography is a novel medical imaging modality which uses safe, non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation and complements established medical imaging solutions such as MRI, CT, PET, and ultrasound. The company is in the process of continuing to improve image quality and reduce scan time as they mature their product and proceed with clinical trials.
"We are very excited to integrate QuantalRF's front-end RF technology into our sensor modules to evaluate potential improvements in our scanner performance and reductions in power," said Stephen Pearce, CEO of EMTensor. "QuantalRF has shared RF performance data with us, indicating that scanner image quality improvement and scan time reduction are possible with the addition of Quantal technology to our RF sensors."
Quantal Technology
Recognizing the challenges of today's wireless RF Front-Ends (RFFE), from low data rate, ultra-low-cost/low-power Internet-of-Things (IoT) radios, to highly complex 4G and 5G mobile device RFFE's, QuantalRF has been developing innovative, patented technologies to address these challenges.
"We are pleased to have the opportunity to demonstrate the value that our Quantal technology can bring in such an important life-saving application," said Ali Fard, CEO/CTO for QuantalRF. "In addition to wireless communication device applications, medical imaging solutions are a fantastic vehicle to demonstrate the benefits of QuantalRF's disruptive RF Front-End technology."
About EMTensor
EMTensor is the leader in developing electromagnetic tomography (microwave) imaging devices and has a multidisciplinary, international team of leading scientists, engineers, and clinicians based in Vienna, Austria, and globally.
The company is owned by its founders and backed by venture capitalists. To date, over $20 million of private and public funds have been invested. Governmental agencies from the USA (National Institutes of Health), Switzerland, and Austria have financially supported the development of this technology for many years. Specializing in the research and development of modern technologies for fast brain imaging and functional monitoring, the company has 19 issued patents with another 13 patents pending.
For more information, please visit www.EMTensor.com
About QuantalRF
QuantalRF is a global wireless RF technology company with offices in the US and Europe. The company is developing novel Quantal technologies for RFIC and SoC semiconductor manufacturer customers. QuantalRF also licenses its legacy CPL antenna designs to OEMs and ODMs manufacturing high volume wireless products.
To learn more, please visit us at QuantalRF or contact us directly at info@quantalrf.com.