SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, the ENA Foundation announced the new COVID-19 Relief Fund to support emergency nurses serving on the front line of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 crisis impacts emergency nurses both professionally and personally and presents unprecedented challenges for ENA members. The $200,000 will serve as seed money to begin the fund for nurses experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of COVID-19.
"As our emergency nurses continue to fight the ongoing spread of COVID-19, we recognized an immediate opportunity to make a difference in their lives," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "The pandemic is going to cause various difficulties for ENA members, and we want to show our support."
ENA members who need financial assistance due to personal hardship experienced as a direct result of COVID-19 may apply for a one-time individual relief grant of $599 to assist themselves and their family during this difficult time. Priority consideration will be provided to nurses serving in targeted hot spot areas.
"The ENA Foundation is proud to begin this relief fund in support of emergency nurses," said ENA Foundation Chair Jim Hoelz, MS, MBA, RN, CEN, FAEN. "Our goal is to quickly and efficiently help emergency nurses who are serving on the front lines of this pandemic, and we're actively looking for individual, corporate and foundation contributors who wish to support this urgent initiative."
ENA members in good standing are encouraged to apply. Grants will be provided on a rolling basis as long as funds are available.
Applications are now being accepted at https://ena.smapply.io/.
Individuals, corporations and foundations interested in donating can do so at https://www.enatogether.org.
