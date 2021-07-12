(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association)

(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association)

 By Emergency Nurses Association

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, the Emergency Nurses Association announced a record 33 emergency departments will be honored as recipients of the ENA Lantern Award – the only award dedicated to recognizing emergency departments.

"It's exciting to see a record number of emergency departments being recognized for their incredible work," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "Each and every emergency nurse at these EDs should be proud of elevating the profession, their hospital, and their care for patients. I look forward to celebrating them at Emergency Nursing 2021."

The ENA Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance through leadership, education, advocacy and research. When an ED applies, it's encouraged to share stories that highlight their commitment to care as well as initiatives that improve the well-being of nursing staff. Applications are reviewed and selected by the ENA Lantern Award Committee.

This year's recipients were recognized for many accomplishments, including efforts to improve patient mortality from severe sepsis and septic shock; better clinical outcomes and quality of life for stroke patients; and developing efficiencies for the triage process during high patient volume times.

The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

Adventist Health White Memorial Emergency DepartmentLos Angeles, California

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency DepartmentDowners Grove, Illinois

Allegheny Health Network Jefferson Hospital Emergency DepartmentJefferson Hills, Pennsylvania

Boston Children's Hospital Emergency DepartmentBoston, Massachusetts

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Emergency DepartmentAtlanta, Georgia

Children's of Alabama Hospital Emergency DepartmentBirmingham, Alabama

Cohen Children's Medical Center Emergency Department, Northwell HealthNew Hyde Park, New York

Cook Children's Medical Center Emergency DepartmentFort Worth, Texas

Denver Health Medical Center Adult Emergency DepartmentDenver, Colorado

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Emergency DepartmentThe Woodlands, Texas

Inova Loudoun Hospital Adult Emergency DepartmentLeesburg, Virginia

Inova Loudon Hospital Cornwall Emergency DepartmentLeesburg, Virginia

Inspira Medical Center Elmer Emergency DepartmentElmer, New Jersey

Lankenau Medical Center Emergency Department, Main Line HealthWynnewood, Pennsylvania

North Shore University Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell HealthManhasset, New York

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Emergency DepartmentMcHenry, Illinois

Overlook Medical Center, Summit Emergency Department, Atlantic Health SystemSummit, New Jersey

Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department, The University of Pennsylvania Health SystemPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Phelps Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell HealthSleepy Hollow, New York

Rady Children's Hospital Emergency DepartmentSan Diego, California

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Emergency DepartmentVirginia Beach, Virginia

South Shore University Emergency Department, Northwell HealthBay Shore, New York

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Covington Emergency DepartmentCovington, Kentucky

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Emergency DepartmentEdgewood, Kentucky

St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center Emergency Department, Catholic Health Services of Long IslandRoslyn, New York

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department, Johns Hopkins MedicineBethesda, Maryland

Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Emergency DepartmentModesto, California

Torrance Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department, Cedars-SinaiTorrance, California

TriHealth Bethesda Butler Emergency DepartmentHamilton, Ohio

University of California, Davis Emergency DepartmentSacramento, California

Wellspan York Hospital Emergency Department – York, Pennsylvania

Wellstar Paulding Emergency DepartmentHiram, Georgia

Wolfson Children's Emergency and Porter Family Trauma CenterJacksonville, Florida

The 2021 ENA Lantern Award recipients will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2021 – ENA's annual conference – in its Hall of Honor. Each emergency department's award-winning efforts will be highlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more about the Lantern Award here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ena-honors-record-33-emergency-departments-with-ena-lantern-award-301324310.html

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.