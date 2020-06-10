SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Wednesday announced the Academy of Emergency Nursing will induct 12 ENA members as its newest class. The Class of 2020 Fellows will be recognized during EN20X - ENA's virtual annual conference scheduled for September.
The Academy of Emergency Nursing was created in 2004 to recognize emergency nurses who have advanced the profession and provided leadership to ENA. AEN has inducted more than 160 emergency nurses whose body of work goes well beyond being an outstanding nurse and devoted ENA member.
The 2020 AEN inductees are:
- Teri Campbell, BSN, RN, CEN – Illinois
- Paul Clark, PhD, RN, MA – Indiana
- Mariann F. Cosby, DNP, MPA, RN, CEN, NE-BC, LNCC, CCM – California
- Andi Foley, DNP, APRN-CNS, CEN – Idaho
- Lisa Gilmore, DNP, RN, APRN, ACCNS-AG, ACCNS-P, FNP-C, NREMT-P, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, C-NPT, FP-C – Missouri
- Vanessa Gorman, MSN, BSN, RN, Grad Dip Emerg Nurse, Grad Dip HSM, FCENA – Australia
- Valerie Aarne Grossman, MALS, BSN, RN, NE-BC – New York
- Sondra Heaston, MS, APRN, NP-C, CEN, CNE – Utah
- Daniel Nadworny, DNP, RN – Massachusetts
- Nycole Oliver, DNP, APRN, RN, FNP-C, ACNPC-AG, CEN – Arkansas
- Lynn Sayre Visser, MSN, RN, PHN, CEN, CPEN – California
- Elyssa Wood, PhD, MPH, RN, CPEN, TCRN – Virginia
"I can confidently say that the ENA Board of Directors are proud of these 12 outstanding emergency nurses for being inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nursing," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "In what has become a challenging year for emergency nurses, it's important now more than ever to highlight and celebrate everyone who makes a difference."
