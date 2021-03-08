TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oral health is an integral part of consumers' mounting desire to lead healthier lifestyles, which has resulted in significant industry growth. The global oral care market is greatly impacted by product and packaging innovations, along with promotional activities to widen the customer base. Innovation drives market growth, hence, there is a constant need to find ways to differentiate products offered to a progressively more aware consumer.
This webinar will discuss key market insights, trends and challenges in oral care formulations. The team at Lubrizol Life Science Health (LLS Health) will then uncover ways to develop differentiated oral care products (i.e. toothpaste, mouthwash, denture care products) and address formulation challenges.
Join expert speakers from LLS Health, Alka Luthra, Strategic Global Market Segment Manager – Oral Care (Pharmaceutical Excipients) and Hong Luo, Technical Service Scientist, Sr. (Pharmaceutical Excipients), in a live webinar on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9am EDT (1pm GMT/UK) to learn more about developing oral care formulations to meet customer needs.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enabling Differentiated Oral Care Products.
