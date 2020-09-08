DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that it will participate in the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference being held September 8-10, 2020.  Members of management will host virtual meetings at the Conference on September 10, 2020.

About Endo International plc
Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Learn more at www.endo.com.

