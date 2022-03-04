NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endodontics Devices Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The endodontics devices market size is expected to increase by USD 370.83 million, at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2020 to 2025. Also, the market has recorded a 4.70% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.
Market Dynamics
The manufacturers involved in the development, marketing, and sales of various endodontics devices use the online platform to increase their sales and brand equity. The companies are focusing on their online marketing and promotional activities, which provide wide access to various endodontic products. A large pool of end-users, especially dentists from small clinics, prefer online purchases through various online platforms such as e-commerce, retails, and directly from the online websites of the manufacturers. Hence, the manufacturers are focusing on forming strategic partnerships with e-commerce companies such as Amazon and eBay to increase their sales. Also, they are focusing on sales through their own online sales platforms by developing websites and mobile applications, which can increase product access.
However, the cost of endodontic treatment includes consultation, treatment, and additional cost for diagnostic imaging and revisit owing to the fault in the treatment. The endodontic procedure involves two appointments, one for cleaning and shaping the tooth's root canal system, another for filling and sealing the tooth. Dentists charge a higher fee for these procedures compared with the other services. The cost of the root canal treatment varies with the type of therapy, such as root canal therapy for anterior teeth, premolars, and molars. Revisit or failure in the treatment can increase the cost burden for patients. There is a certain group of the population, which is unable to afford these dental services owing to the high cost of consultation and procedures. Hence, the high cost of endodontic services and devices will impact market adoption.
Company Profiles
The endodontics devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D, M&A, and technological innovations to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aseptico Inc., Bisco Dental Products Canada Inc., Brasseler USA, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., FINANCIERE ACTEON, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kerr Corp., Septodont Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc., etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified as consumables and instruments, and equipment.
The endodontics devices market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing number of root canal procedures and the growing number of M&A and distribution partnerships increased the sales of consumables. The consumables segment includes shaping and cleaning consumables, obturation filling materials, access cavity preparation materials, and irrigating solutions and lubricants.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
North America will have the largest share of the market. 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for endodontics devices in North America. However, the market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of global companies and the rising demand for endodontic treatment among the young and older populations will facilitate the endodontics devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.
