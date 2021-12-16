WEST ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The phrase "slipped disc" has been in the mainstream for so long that it often just "slips" out of people's mouths. But many people don't know what slipped discs – also known as herniated or ruptured discs – actually are or they believe myths and misconceptions about them, according to Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD, founder of Atlantic Spine Center.
Simply put, a slipped disc has been knocked out of its normal place in the spinal column, making it partially protrude. With 23 such discs serving as shock absorbers between bony vertebrae, it's not unusual that one might be displaced, Dr. Liu says.
More than 3 million cases of slipped discs are diagnosed each year in the United States, usually in people over age 40, according to the Mayo Clinic.
"But slipped discs are widely misunderstood," Dr. Liu explains. "Because of myths and misconceptions surrounding the condition, those who should seek care for it often don't."
Here, Dr. Liu highlights several common falsehoods about slipped discs and lays out the facts:
Myth: Slipped discs are painful
Fact: Not always
While a bulging or ruptured disc might trigger pain when pushing upon surrounding nerves, pain isn't always the result.
"It depends on the nerves being pressed on and also on the patient," Dr. Liu says. "It may seem surprising, but a lot of patients with disc problems don't experience any symptoms, and even if there is pain, it can improve over time."
Myth: Slipped discs are an emergency
Fact: Only rarely
Even for those whose slipped discs are painful, the condition rarely presents as a true emergency. However, these symptoms should tip you off that that you need emergency medical attention: Progressive leg weakness over hours or days; loss of bladder or bowel function; or pain that's so terrible it stops you from walking.
"These symptoms can indicate you're dealing with a rare complication that can lead to permanent nerve damage and even paralysis," Dr. Liu explains. "You must not ignore these signs."
Myth: Injury causes all slipped discs
Fact: Other factors may be responsible
Sure, injuries from sports mishaps or auto accidents absolutely account for a significant number of slipped discs each year. But Dr. Liu notes that most of the slipped discs are from normal wear and tear, or aging, or degenerative changes.
Additionally, genetic predisposition may play a role as well. "If your genes make you prone to slipped discs, it may seem like a sudden motion such as lifting or throwing triggered the problem, but often a combination of the two issues lead discs to herniation," he says. "I often point out to patients that it was probably going to happen eventually, no matter what seemed to make discs slip out of place."
Myth: Slipped discs must be surgically repaired
Fact: Most don't need surgery
The vast majority of slipped disc cases will improve over time on their own, Dr. Liu says. So-called "conservative measures" can speed your path to recovery, such as over the counter or prescription anti-inflammatory drugs and pain relievers; physical therapy; cortisone injections near the affected area; heat or ice application; and muscle relaxants.
"Time is often a healer when it comes to back problems, and slipped discs are no exception," he explains. "Even if surgery is needed, which happens in only a fraction of cases, minimally invasive surgical techniques can offer slipped disc patients a rapid recovery."
