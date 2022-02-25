NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market in South Africa is expected to grow by USD 474.54 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of both major and private vendors. Players operating in the market are competing in terms of price and quality of products, as well as distribution and promotion.

The report analyzes the endoscopy devices market in South Africa by product (endoscope, mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other endoscopy equipment) and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and others).

By product, the endoscope segment holds the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by various benefits offered by endoscopy such as reduced postoperative pain and risks of complications, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay. The market share in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-user, hospitals accounted for the highest share of the market. Factors such as the high incidence of patients opting for minimally invasive procedures and the rise in the number of surgeries are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased number of tie-ups of hospitals with reimbursement authorities and government organizations are fueling the growth of the segment.

The endoscopy devices market in South Africa is driven by the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Minimally invasive procedures are associated with fewer risks compared to traditional surgical procedures. Minimally invasive procedures ensure fewer cuts, smaller incisions, quicker recovery, less discomfort, shorter recovery time, and significant cost savings. Such benefits are increasing the preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients. With the rising prevalence of various diseases such as arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, and the demand for minimally invasive procedures will significantly increase over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the rising shortage of trained professionals will reduce the growth opportunities for market players.

Some of key Endoscopy Devices Players in South Africa:

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers a wide range of endoscopes through its EXALT Model D series.

Cook Group Inc.: The company offers endoscopy devices for hemostasis, endohepatology, and biliary access and therapy.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.: The company offers a wide range of endoscopes such as EG-760R, EG-760Z, and EN-580T.

HOYA Corp.: The company offers endoscopes such as EUS J10, EUS 70K series, and EBUS through its subsidiary Pentax Medical.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.: The company offers endoscopes through its subsidiary Ethicon US LLC.

Endoscopy Devices Market in South Africa Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 474.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.25

Regional analysis

South Africa

Performing market contribution

South Africa at 100%

Key consumer countries

South Africa

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 6

  Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

  Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 06:  Parent market

  Exhibit 07:  Market Characteristics

  2.2 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

  2.2.1  Research and development

  2.2.2  Inputs

  2.2.3  Operations

  2.2.4  Distribution

  2.2.5  Marketing and sales

  2.2.6  Post-sales and services

  2.2.7  Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 10:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2021 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 17:  Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 18:  Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Endoscope
  • Mechanical endoscopic equipment
  • Visualization and documentation systems
  • Accessories
  • Other endoscopy equipment

  Exhibit 20:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Product 

  Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

  5.3  Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 22:  Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 23:  Endoscope - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.4  Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 24:  Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 25:  Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5  Visualization and documentation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 26:  Visualization and documentation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 27:  Visualization and documentation systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.6  Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 28:  Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 29:  Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.7  Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 30:  Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 31:  Other endoscopy equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.8  Market opportunity by Product 

  Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user 

  6.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics
  • Others

  Exhibit 33:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  6.2  Comparison by End-user 

  Exhibit 34:  Comparison by End-user

  6.3  Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 35:  Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 36:  Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  6.4  Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 37:  Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 38:  Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  6.5  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 39:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 40:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  6.6  Market opportunity by End-user 

  Exhibit 41:  Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer Landscape 

  7.1  Overview 

  Exhibit 42:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1  Growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures

  8.1.2  Technological advancement in endoscopy devices

  8.1.3  Increasing adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnosis

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1  Shortage of trained professionals

  8.2.2  Procedural risks associated with endoscopic surgeries

  8.2.3  Stringent regulatory measures

  Exhibit 43:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1  Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries

  8.3.2  Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

  8.3.3  Increased adoption of endoscopy visualization systems

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1  Overview 

  Exhibit 44:  Vendor landscape

  9.2  Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 45:  Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 46:  Industry risks

  9.3  Competitive Scenario  

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 47:  Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 48:  Market positioning of vendors

  10.3  Boston Scientific Corp. 

  Exhibit 49:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 50:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 51:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 52:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

  10.4  Cook Group Inc.

  Exhibit 53:  Cook Group Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 54:  Cook Group Inc. - Product and service

  Exhibit 55:  Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

  10.5  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. 

  Exhibit 56:  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 57:  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 58:  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 59:  FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

  10.6  HOYA Corp.

  Exhibit 60:  HOYA Corp.  - Overview

  Exhibit 61:  HOYA Corp.  - Business segments

  Exhibit 62:  HOYA Corp.  - Key offerings

  Exhibit 63:  HOYA Corp.  - Segment focus

  10.7  Johnson and Johnson Inc. 

  Exhibit 64:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 65:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 66:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 67:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

  10.8  Medtronic Plc 

  Exhibit 68:  Medtronic Plc - Overview

  Exhibit 69:  Medtronic Plc - Business segments

  Exhibit 70:  Medtronic Plc – Key news

  Exhibit 71:  Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

  Exhibit 72:  Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

  10.9  Olympus Corp. 

  Exhibit 73:  Olympus Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 74:  Olympus Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 75:  Olympus Corp. – Key news

  Exhibit 76:  Olympus Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 77:  Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

  10.10  Richard Wolf GmbH 

  Exhibit 78:  Richard Wolf GmbH - Overview

  Exhibit 79:  Richard Wolf GmbH - Product and service

  Exhibit 80:  Richard Wolf GmbH - Key offerings

  10.11  Smith and Nephew plc 

  Exhibit 81:  Smith and Nephew plc - Overview

  Exhibit 82:  Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments

  Exhibit 83:  Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings

  Exhibit 84:  Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

  10.12  Stryker Corp. 

  Exhibit 85:  Stryker Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 86:  Stryker Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 87:  Stryker Corp. -  Key news

  Exhibit 88:  Stryker Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 89:  Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objective

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 90:  Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 91:  Research Methodology

  Exhibit 92:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

    Exhibit 93:  Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 94:  List of abbreviations

