NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market in South Africa is expected to grow by USD 474.54 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period. The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of both major and private vendors. Players operating in the market are competing in terms of price and quality of products, as well as distribution and promotion.
Uncover successful business strategies adopted by dominant players and make informed decisions by purchasing our full report.
Download our Free Sample Report before making a purchase.
The report analyzes the endoscopy devices market in South Africa by product (endoscope, mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other endoscopy equipment) and end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and others).
By product, the endoscope segment holds the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by various benefits offered by endoscopy such as reduced postoperative pain and risks of complications, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay. The market share in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Similarly, by end-user, hospitals accounted for the highest share of the market. Factors such as the high incidence of patients opting for minimally invasive procedures and the rise in the number of surgeries are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increased number of tie-ups of hospitals with reimbursement authorities and government organizations are fueling the growth of the segment.
Download a Free Sample for highlights on top-performing segments in the market.
The endoscopy devices market in South Africa is driven by the growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Minimally invasive procedures are associated with fewer risks compared to traditional surgical procedures. Minimally invasive procedures ensure fewer cuts, smaller incisions, quicker recovery, less discomfort, shorter recovery time, and significant cost savings. Such benefits are increasing the preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients. With the rising prevalence of various diseases such as arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, and the demand for minimally invasive procedures will significantly increase over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.
In addition, the rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the rising shortage of trained professionals will reduce the growth opportunities for market players.
Some of key Endoscopy Devices Players in South Africa:
Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers a wide range of endoscopes through its EXALT Model D series.
Cook Group Inc.: The company offers endoscopy devices for hemostasis, endohepatology, and biliary access and therapy.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.: The company offers a wide range of endoscopes such as EG-760R, EG-760Z, and EN-580T.
HOYA Corp.: The company offers endoscopes such as EUS J10, EUS 70K series, and EBUS through its subsidiary Pentax Medical.
Johnson and Johnson Inc.: The company offers endoscopes through its subsidiary Ethicon US LLC.
Get to know about other dominant players and factors influencing the market growth. Download a Free Sample Now!
Related Reports:
Endoscopy Devices Market in Africa by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Flexible Endoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Endoscopy Devices Market in South Africa Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 474.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.25
Regional analysis
South Africa
Performing market contribution
South Africa at 100%
Key consumer countries
South Africa
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment
2.2.1 Research and development
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Endoscope
- Mechanical endoscopic equipment
- Visualization and documentation systems
- Accessories
- Other endoscopy equipment
Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Endoscope - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Endoscope - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Mechanical endoscopic equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Visualization and documentation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Visualization and documentation systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Visualization and documentation systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Other endoscopy equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Other endoscopy equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics
- Others
Exhibit 33: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 34: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures
8.1.2 Technological advancement in endoscopy devices
8.1.3 Increasing adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnosis
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Shortage of trained professionals
8.2.2 Procedural risks associated with endoscopic surgeries
8.2.3 Stringent regulatory measures
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgeries
8.3.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
8.3.3 Increased adoption of endoscopy visualization systems
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.
Exhibit 49: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
10.4 Cook Group Inc.
Exhibit 53: Cook Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Cook Group Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
Exhibit 56: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 57: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 58: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 HOYA Corp.
Exhibit 60: HOYA Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 61: HOYA Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Exhibit 64: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 Medtronic Plc
Exhibit 68: Medtronic Plc - Overview
Exhibit 69: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Medtronic Plc – Key news
Exhibit 71: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
10.9 Olympus Corp.
Exhibit 73: Olympus Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Olympus Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Olympus Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 76: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Richard Wolf GmbH
Exhibit 78: Richard Wolf GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 79: Richard Wolf GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 80: Richard Wolf GmbH - Key offerings
10.11 Smith and Nephew plc
Exhibit 81: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview
Exhibit 82: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus
10.12 Stryker Corp.
Exhibit 85: Stryker Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 86: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 87: Stryker Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 88: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 89: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 93: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscopy-devices-market-in-south-africa-to-accelerate-at-8-25-cagr--evolving-opportunities-with-boston-scientific-corp-and-cook-group-inc--technavio-301488798.html
SOURCE Technavio