NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy devices market size in France is expected to increase by USD 274.10 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

Endoscopy Devices Market in France Companies: Driver

The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is driving the endoscopy devices market growth in France. The rise in demand for MI surgical procedures is attributed to the complications associated with traditional open surgeries. These surgeries can lead to various post-operation complications such as pain, blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, and infections. Moreover, most market vendors provide training to surgeons on the use of endoscopes in surgeries. This also helps surgeons gain experience in using devices and performing endoscopic procedures. Thus, the growing demand for MI procedures for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications will drive the global endoscopy devices market.

Endoscopy Devices Market in France: Some Major Companies and their Offerings

  • 3M Co. - The company offers a wide range of endoscopy devices such as Clean-Trace ATP Surface Test and u Olympus Single Use Biopsy Valve MAJ-210.
  • Baxter International Inc. - The company offers endoscopy devices through its subsidiary, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers endoscopic mucosal resection device such as Captivator EMR.
  • Conmed Corp. - The company offers endoscopy devices such as ClearView Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle Forceps and CleanGuard Disposable Endoscope Valves.
  • Cook Group Inc. - The company offers endoscopy devices such as EchoTip ProCore needles and Hemospray Endoscopic Hemostat.

Endoscopy Devices Market In France Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Endoscope - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Mechanical endoscopic equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Visualization and documentation systems - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Other endoscopy equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Endoscopy Devices Market In France End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Hospitals  - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Ambulatory surgery centers and clinics - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Endoscopy Devices Market in France: Key Revenue-generating Segments

The endoscopy devices market share growth in France by the endoscope segment will be significant during the forecast period. Endoscopy enables operations on fragile patients as well as the treatment of more complex diseases such as cancer. Other benefits of endoscopy, which include reduced postoperative pain and risks of complications, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay, will also positively impact the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Endoscopy Devices Market Scope in France

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 274.10 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.00

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

