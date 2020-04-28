CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoscopyNow, LLC, announces it will become a digital provider of clinical, educational and industry information for members of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA). The partnership provides value to AGA members with direct access to the EndoscopyNow digital platform, a specialty-agnostic mobile application presenting news, clinical data, procedural insights, and product information to the global GI endoscopy community.
"Our members need to stay updated on what's current and relevant to their practices and their patient care. Working together with the team at EndoscopyNow, we give AGA members an efficient way to manage all that information on their smartphones they already use throughout the day," said Thomas Serena, Chief Executive Officer at the American Gastroenterological Association.
"We're thrilled to partner with an organization trusted by its members to always be at the forefront of knowledge and innovation," said Madhu Kolavennu, CEO of EndoscopyNow. "Through our collaboration, AGA members will have immediate digital access to the rich educational content they require to support and inform their patient care."
EndoscopyNow is a free application for physicians, surgeons, nurses, technologists, and allied professionals with interests in gastrointestinal endoscopy. In addition to clinical research, procedural information and industry materials, the app also offers a Virtual Education forum with newly created video, technical support, and peer-to-peer instructional content from clinical experts worldwide. It is free to subscribers and financially supported through industry sponsorship. It is available for all mobile device platforms via Google Play and the iTunes App Store.
About American Gastroenterological Association Institute
The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice, and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research, and educational programs of the organization. www.gastro.org
About EndoscopyNow, LLC
EndoscopyNow, LLC, is a privately held Chicago, Illinois-based information provider company committed to supporting the timely dissemination of news, clinical data, product information and procedural insights to the GI endoscopy community. To learn more about EndoscopyNow, visit www.EndoscopyNow.com
