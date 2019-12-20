DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Opportunities in the Endovascular Management of Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Venous Thromboembolism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report represents a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for endovascular management of chronic venous insufficiency and venous thromboembolism.
The report includes a thorough analysis which details:
- Current Market Size & Forecasts
- Competitive Landscape & Supplier Shares
- Current & Emerging Technology Trends
- Procedure Volumes
- Average Selling Prices
- Market Trends & Outlook
- More
Competitors Covered:
- AngioDynamic
- Argon Medical (Shandong Weigao)
- B. Braun
- BD/Bard
- Boston Scientific
- BTG
- Cardinal Health/Cordis
- Cook
- Dornier MedTech
- LifeTech
- Medtronic
- Olympus
- Optimed
- Penumbra
- Philips/Volcano
- Sciton
- Syneron
- Teleflex Medical
- Vascular Insights
- Other
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Role of Endovascular Therapy in Venous Disease
- Endovenous Procedures
- Endovenous Product Markets
- Suppliers
1. Etiology & Epidemiology of Major Venous Diseases
1.1 Functional Anatomy and Physiology of Venous Circulation
1.2 Venous Thromboembolism
1.2.1 Deep Vein Thrombosis
1.2.1.1 Symptoms
1.2.1.2 Causes and Risk Factors
1.2.1.3 Treatment
1.2.2 Pulmonary Embolism
1.2.2.1 Symptoms and Diagnosis
1.2.2.2 Types
1.2.2.3 Treatment and Prophylaxis
1.2.2.4 Mortality
1.3 Chronic Venous Insufficiency
1.3.1 Causes and Risk Factors
1.3.2 Symptoms
1.3.3 Diagnosis
1.3.4 Treatment
1.3.5 Patients
1.4 Varicose Veins
1.4.1 Risk Factors
1.4.2 Treatment
2. Endovascular Techniques, Tools & Procedures
2.1 Caval Interruption
2.1.1 Technique
2.1.2 Complications
2.1.3 Indications and Clinical Experience
2.1.4 Procedures
2.2 Endovenous Therapy
2.2.1 Aproaches and Techniques
2.2.1.1 Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy
2.2.1.2 Proprietary Technologies
2.2.1.2.1 Thermal Therapy
2.2.1.2.2 Non-Thermal Therapy
2.2.2 Indications
2.2.3 Clinical Experience
2.2.4 Procedures
2.3 Mechanical and Hybrid Thrombectomy
2.3.1 Technique
2.3.2 Benefits and Drawbacks
2.3.3 Indications
2.3.4 Clinical Experience
2.3.5 Procedures
2.4 Venous Stenting
2.4.1 Indications
2.4.2 Technique
2.4.3 Clinical Experience
2.4.4 Procedures
3. Products and Markets
3.1 Inferior Vena Cava Filters
3.1.1 Configurations and Types
3.1.2 Products
3.1.2.1 BiO2 Angel Catheter
3.1.2.2 BTG Sentry Bioconvertible IVC Filter
3.1.4 Market Analysis
3.1.5 Competitive Analysis
3.2 Endovenous Ablation Therapies
3.2.1 Thermal Ablation Technologies
3.2.1.1 Radiofrequency Technologies
3.2.1.2 Laser Technologies
3.2.1.3 Steam Thermal Ablation
3.2.1.4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound
3.2.2 Non-Thermal
3.2.2.1 Mechanochemical (ClariVein)
3.2.2.2 Cyanoacrylate Glue (VenaSeal)
3.2.2.3 Endovenous Microfoam (Varithena)
3.2.2.4 Implant (V-Block)
3.2.3 Market Analysis
3.2.4 Competitive Analysis
3.3 Mechanical & Hybrid Venous Thrombectomy Devices
3.3.1 Types
3.3.2 Products
3.3.3 Market Analysis
3.3.4 Competitive Analysis
3.4 Venous Stents
3.4.1 Products
3.4.2 Product Trials
3.4.3 Market Analysis
3.4.4 Competitive Analysis
