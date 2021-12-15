TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 have an approximately one in five chance of having lingering brain fog, shortness of breath, malaise or a host of other symptomatology related to having had the virus after four weeks, and one in ten after 12 weeks (WHO Policy Brief 39). Large numbers of COVID-19 patients who were not hospitalized and had mild to moderate symptoms of the virus are also facing prolonged health issues due to long-haul COVID.
In this webinar, representatives from patient advocacy groups (PAGs), including one focused on pediatric patients, will discuss what patients and their families want and need from clinical trials and how the research community can best connect them to studies focused on long-haul COVID in this cross-therapeutic environment. These PAG leaders will also provide insight on how patient diversity can be increased in these studies.
Register for this webinar to understand how best to approach patients and their families for research studies when they may be very tired of the healthcare system and the unknowns of long-haul COVID. Additionally, the expert speakers will explore several ways in which long-haul patients are being connected to clinical research studies presently and discuss improvements that may be needed.
Join Gina Assaf, Co-Founder, Patient-Led Research Collaborative; Chimére L. Smith, Patient Advocate, Body Politic, and BIPOC Women Long Covid "Long Hauler" Support Group; Sammie Mcfarland, Founder and CEO, Long COVID Kids; and expert speakers from Labcorp Drug Development, Talley Mitchell, Head of Patient Recruitment and Engagement; and Sonia Preston (Moderator), Senior Director in Operational Strategy and Planning, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Engaging Patients in Long COVID Studies.
