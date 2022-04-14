Affordable, University-Validated, Equine Rebound PRP SUPRA (60ml) kits are now available.
MANHATTAN, Kan., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enso Discoveries, LLC, has solved the dilemma of veterinarians needing several kits and blood draws to treat one patient suffering from multiple injuries by introducing the patent-pending Rebound PRP™ Supra Kit, capable of processing 60ml of whole blood.
Patrick Farley, CEO of Enso Discoveries said, "With the goal of constantly improving product and service offerings, creating more in-house testing, and decreasing overall cost and labor, Enso Discoveries maintains the lead in accessible, affordable, and personable regenerative medicine in the veterinary industry. Four years ago the original Rebound PRP kit was released into the veterinary market receiving much praise and launching the now industry-leading brand into clinics nationwide. Rebound PRP Supra Kit is the next step to expanding Enso Discoveries' product offerings."
"Many of the earlier systems offered on the market for horse use were (and still are) systems designed for human blood and adapted for horses. The [Rebound PRP Supra Kit] system was designed and university validated, using horse (and other animal blood) so the equipment, centrifugation times and speeds have been derived from the start for horse platelets," explains Greg Staller, DVM, DACVS, "I have been very happy with the results of using the PRP produced with the [Rebound PRP Supra Kit] system. The product is very effective in treating inflammation and promoting healing in ligaments, tendons and joints, and is very mobile if needed. Another very important feature is the adaptability that allows the clinician to choose at the time of harvest, whether to include or exclude white blood cells from the harvested plasma."
Enso Discoveries is removing the obstructive financial commitment of regenerative medicine for veterinarians, which is often the drawback with other systems, putting the power of profit-from-service back in their hands. Removing the obstacle of large capital investment and the need to buy large amounts of kits upfront, along with increasing the amount of volume processed in just a single kit, Enso Discoveries is increasing overall profitability for clinics using Rebound PRP. In this case, more is definitely better!
"Rebound PRP has been a great addition. As an exclusively ambulatory practice, having a treatment such as this available stall side has been well received by clients and is producing great results," shares Shane C. Baird, DVM, Mobile Veterinary Services, LLC.
Chief Scientific Officer, Corey Orava, DVM, who is an experienced equine veterinarian and regenerative medicine expert of over 15 years and is often called upon to lecture around the country and internationally, realized the next step to improving the ease of use and efficiency of Rebound PRP kits was to allow for treatment of multiple injuries from just one affordable larger sized kit, "Our valued veterinary customers now have two size choices to successfully treat both small and large animals with acute, chronic, and non-healing conditions using the Rebound PRP patent-pending products."
Consider Rebound PRP Supra Kits for improved features including, but not limited to:
- Treatment for multiple injuries, multiple joint injections in larger animals
- The most flexible kit on the market when deciding on LR-PRP and LP-PRP
- Produces up to twice the volume of plasma of a regular (typically about 20ml) kit
- A wide variety of applications ranging from orthopedics to theriogenology to dermatology and more. Can be used as a stand-alone solution, or as an adjunct to surgery.
- Less invasive and time-consuming process. The entire service can be completed in under 30 minutes, with the majority being performed by support staff/veterinary technicians.
- Collection tubes that fit into standard centrifuges (no capital equipment or initial investment required for new veterinarians/clinics to begin offering service)
- Autologous product / no risk of rejection
- Validated in 5 species
- Treatment for slow or non-healing wounds
Greg Staller, DVM, DACVS went on to say, "The cost of the system (kits and equipment) is very reasonable, making it possible to offer a very effective PRP to my clients at an affordable cost. I originally chose to use the Enso Discoveries system because of its price point, ease of use, completeness (anti-coagulant is included in the kit) and the fact that it requires no dedicated, expensive centrifuge. The system uses a normal lab bench-top or their very affordable and mobile centrifuge. I highly recommend the [Rebound PRP Supra Kit] to my clients and would recommend it to any veterinarian choosing a regenerative medicine product."
Enso Discoveries, LLC is a veteran-owned business that has been developing products, designed by regenerative medicine veterinarians for use in the veterinary market. We back our products with science, quality, and the best 100% guarantee in the business.
As a biotech company focused on enhancing the lives of animals through the development of relevant, cost-effective, novel technology we provide our valued customer, the veterinarian, the opportunity to keep their hard-earned business profits in-house.
We support our products and services with science, national distribution partners, and a worldwide network of industry-experienced contacts. Ask your veterinarian or veterinary products distributor about Enso Discoveries, LLC products such as Rebound PRP™ and Rebound PRF® or learn more at http://www.ensodiscoveries.com.
