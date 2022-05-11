Dedication to cultivating a contagious, people-first culture is exemplified by company's high employee retention rate and rapid team growth
MADISON, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, EnsoData, the leading AI healthcare company helping clinicians uncover disease while patients sleep, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual environment.
EnsoData's world-class team has been recognized repeatedly for its culture of innovation – in addition to its consecutive recognition as one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, its founding team was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 in Healthcare list, and the company has won both the 2021 Wisconsin Inno Fire Award for health technology and the 2021 Wisconsin Innovation Award for Health IT.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year, including three companies from Wisconsin. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"A vibrant and engaged team is integral to our mission to harness data to make healthcare more accurate, efficient, and affordable, and I'm proud of the team we've built that reflects the patient populations we serve," said Chris Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder of EnsoData. "By championing authenticity and innovation, EnsoData has been able to demonstrate its stellar company culture and mission to improve the lives of patients, clinicians, and communities everywhere."
About EnsoData
EnsoData is a Waveform AI healthcare technology company that performs complex and time-consuming data interpretation and analysis. Our FDA Cleared, AI-assisted sleep scoring solution, EnsoSleep, automates the scoring of studies, and reduces the time RPSGTs spend scoring. This time savings provides clinicians with opportunities to expand patient care, improve outcomes and treat more patients. EnsoSleep's additional products include EnsoViewer, an FDA cleared, web-based, sleep study reviewing, editing, and reporting software, and EnsoTST, which enables measurement of Total Sleep Time through more commonly available data found in HSATs.
For more information, visit https://www.ensodata.com/.
About Inc. Media
About Quantum Workplace
