LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers and Human Resources (HR) leaders are facing unprecedented times in response to COVID-19. Enspira, an innovative HR consulting firm fueled by hundreds of years of collective, diverse and deep cross-industry experience, is continuing to expand its team of experts to meet the growing needs of companies in multiple industries and geographies. Today, it announced the appointment of Vickie Maurer, a seasoned HR leader previously at Cardinal Health and Johnson & Johnson, as Senior Vice President of its Life Sciences practice and Managing Partner of the firm.
"Supporting the needs of life sciences companies is part of Enspira's DNA, given my previous HR experience at Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Biogen and the number of clients we currently serve in this industry," said Kurt Landon, CEO and Founder, Enspira. "Vickie is the perfect choice to take the helm of our Life Sciences practice and serve as Managing Partner of the firm, with her career-long focus in the industry and strong operational leadership. Now more than ever, nonprofit and for-profit companies in multiple industries—from life sciences, financial services, nonprofits, sports, entertainment, consumer products, technology and more—-can rely on Enspira's unparalleled team of experts for practical HR solutions that achieve real results—with most of our services delivered virtually."
Maurer has more than 15 years of HR leadership experience, having held highly-complex roles in various organizational environments, including turnaround, high growth and stable markets. She has deep experience in strategic talent management, organizational design, change management, bespoke career development models and leadership effectiveness.
"Throughout my career, I have worked with business leaders at all levels on their HR initiatives to successfully improve employee engagement and advance a company's strategic mission," said Maurer. "It is an honor to join Enspira, a one-of-a-kind HR consulting firm, with incredible HR and business talent and a client-centric approach. Together with Enspira's experienced team, I welcome the opportunity to partner with life sciences companies in all stages of growth—bringing them fit-for-purpose HR solutions."
Maurer is responsible for providing strategic human resources counsel and solutions to Enspira's Life Sciences clients, the firm's largest industry segment, as well as have senior leadership oversight of the firm's business operations and growth strategy. The Enspira team's areas of expertise include performance management; talent strategy and planning; engagement and retention; manager capability and effectiveness; diversity and inclusion; and HR function optimization, in addition to technology platforms, selection and implementation counsel.
Maurer comes to Enspira from Cardinal Health, which she joined in 2016 as an HR Business Partner in the Pharmaceutical Distribution business. Her last role was as a senior member of the Cardinal Health Human Resources organization, spearheading leader effectiveness for the enterprise, as well as global talent management for the Medical Segment. Before Cardinal Health, Maurer spent 10 years at Johnson & Johnson, emerging through their preeminent HR Leadership Development Program. Maurer also held various HR positions at Arnold Worldwide, Massachusetts General Hospital and Bristol-Myers Squibb. She holds a B.S. degree in Economics and Human Resources from Boston College and an M.A. degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota. She also studied abroad at the Melbourne Business School and the London School of Economics.
"As Itamar Medical strives to lead the integration of sleep apnea diagnosis and management into the cardiac and direct-to-consumer patient care pathways, the Enspira team has helped ensure our talent practices best enable our growth goals," said Gilad Glick, President and CEO of Itamar Medical, a medical technology company and a client of Enspira's. "I'm pleased to have the opportunity to work with Vickie Maurer and Kurt Landon at Enspira, who were my former HR business partners at Johnson & Johnson. They listen, are responsive and provide practical solutions tailored to our unique needs."
About Enspira
Enspira is an innovative HR consulting firm, headquartered in Southern California, with deep expertise and virtual services in performance management; talent strategy and planning; engagement and retention; manager capability and effectiveness; diversity and inclusion; HR function transformation and optimization, as well as providing technology platforms and solutions counsel. Founded in 2018 by Kurt Landon, Enspira's winning team of human resources experts have hundreds of years of collective, diverse, cross-industry global experience and are dedicated to inspiring organizations and their people to grow and thrive by delivering custom, client-focused solutions that work. Learn more at enspirahr.com and follow @enspirahr.