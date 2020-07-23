FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Summary
When patients require comprehensive state-of-the-art care, a reliable and continuous supply of electricity is essential for both their well-being and their satisfaction. To meet these demands, backup systems must power life-safety and critical loads when public power outages occur. In addition, Parkview Health needed to expand its existing backup power system to avoid disrupting revenue-generating activities.
To obtain a solution, Parkview Health sought power control systems and transfer switches that use reliable proven designs, streamline Joint Commission compliance, offer comprehensive local service and support, and expand to meet future power needs.
Key Facts
- The Parkview Regional Medical Center opened as a 300+ bed, one million square foot facility in Fort Wayne in 2012.
- ASCO provided power control systems and automatic transfers switches to bring three 2-megawatt generators online during public power outages.
- Parkview Health is expanding the facility and its backup power system. In 2020, ASCO equipment will connect 8 megawatts of generator capacity with expandability for more.
Key Objectives
- Use reliable proven designs
- Streamline Joint Commission compliance
- Obtain comprehensive local service and support
- Expand to meet future power needs
ASCO Solution
- Sophisticated and expandable 10-Section ASCO 7000 SERIES Power Control Systems for managing power sources and loads
- 32 ASCO 7000 SERIES Bypass-Isolation Automatic Transfer Switches, 200 to 200 Amps
"To deliver excellent, high quality healthcare, our infrastructure is critical to our success. ASCO helps us be the best because they are always at their best. With nine hospitals on the line, ASCO helps me sleep at night."Tom Minnich, Corporate Director, Facilities Engineering, Parkview Health
