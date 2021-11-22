TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) recognizes that in order to provide the best ear, nose, throat, and allergy care throughout New York and New Jersey, it must continue to attract and recruit the most qualified and experienced specialists coming out of training today. With that in mind, ENTA is pleased to announce that Rutgers trained otolaryngologist Aron Kandinov, MD, will join the group's Williamsburg, Brooklyn office, located at 101 Broadway, effective September 1, 2022.
The addition of Dr. Kandinov expands the ENTA's roster of ENT specialists and sub-specialists in the region. With four clinical locations throughout the borough, the practice can provide Brooklyn residents with same day, high quality care that has not previously been available in the area.
Dr. Kandinov will treat both adult and pediatric patients, while offering a complete range of in-office otolaryngology care and services.
Dr. Kandinov earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Microbiology/Immunology, as well as French and Francophone Studies, from the University of Michigan. He went on to graduate with his medical doctorate from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, and will be completing his ENT residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in June 2022. He is a member of the Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the American Medical Association, and the Triological Society.
In Williamsburg, Dr. Kandinov will serve the needs of patients alongside an elite clinical team, including otolaryngologist Neil Prufer, MD (Fellowship trained in Laryngology) and allergist/immunologist Ujwala Kaza, MD, FACAAI, FAAAAI.
"With the addition of Dr. Kandinov, we have further augmented the high-quality care we provide to the Williamsburg community," said Neil Prufer, MD. "I am very happy to welcome Dr. Kandinov to our team of experienced and well-trained physicians."
"We are so pleased that Dr. Kandinov will be joining the ENTA Family," said Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. "He will provide convenient access to Ear, Nose, and Throat care at a time where there is such a need, and our patients can look forward to receiving the best treatment from him. We welcome him with open arms."
"Dr. Kandinov is a well-rounded addition to our growing practice," said Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. "With his arrival, the communities of Brooklyn will have even more access to top notch physicians. As we continue to grow, we intend to bring more specialists to local communities so patients can receive world-class care right in their own neighborhood."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Saint Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
