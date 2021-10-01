TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP has experienced a tremendous era of growth and expansion in recent years to become the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country. In order to maintain this progression, ENTA announced today it has expanded and strengthened its management team by hiring David Zeman as its new Chief Strategy Officer.
Mr. Zeman will begin his functions as new CSO effective November 1, 2021.
The expansion of the ENTA management team is a direct response to the forecasted business growth going into the next decade. In this role, Mr. Zeman will report directly to ENTA's Chief Executive Officer, Robert Glazer.
Mr. Zeman will be responsible for regional strategic growth through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and creative partnerships with health systems, hospitals, and physicians. He will oversee strategic planning and monitoring, new business planning and development, marketing and physician relations initiatives, managed care contracting, and marketplace trends.
Mr. Zeman most recently served as Vice President of Regional Markets for the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), where he led the administration of outpatient programming within the Tri-State area, including direct day-to-day operations of seven outpatient centers consisting of physician office activity, advanced imaging, and physical therapy. He also oversaw the growth of Regional Market programming with direct responsibility of new facility expansion, including strategic market development, clinical, administrative, and financial programming, and facility design.
Prior to HSS, Mr. Zeman was the Senior Administrative Director at Northwell Health's Lenox Hill Hospital-MEETH, Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, where he led and directed the administrative functions for inpatient and ambulatory activity of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and oversaw activities including growth objectives, space allocation, procurement of technological equipment, data planning, goal development, capital planning, and human resources.
Mr. Zeman earned his M.B.A. in Healthcare Administration from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business/Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and his B.A. in Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis.
"David was the best fit from a pool of great candidates during our extensive search," said Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. "His educational and professional backgrounds make him uniquely qualified to help us in the coming years as we develop and implement strategies to prepare for the future of health care."
"I am very excited to be joining the ENTA team," said David Zeman. "I believe ENTA has a great business model and talented management team. The group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing healthcare environment, and I look forward to building relationships and services that allow ENTA to provide world-class healthcare to patients close to home."
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
