TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the leading Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy and Audiology practice in New York and New Jersey, with over 220 physicians and 44 clinical locations, is proud to announce that seven associate allergists have been promoted to partner. They join the over 168 ENTA physicians who have earned this distinction.
The path to partnership at ENTA is clearly defined, and mentorship is available to associate physicians from their very first day. Some of the topics discussed include being a new attending physician, learning how to connect with the patient and referring communities in their catchment area, support from their physician colleagues, and coding, billing, and compliance. The prospect of transitioning to a partner can be a daunting one, but ENTA makes sure to provide associate physicians the tools and guidance to achieve this goal.
Please see below for information on each of the members of the 2021 ENTA Partner Class:
Harshna Mehta, M.D. (Hoboken, NJ), a board-certified physician in both Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics, completed her fellowship in Allergy & Immunology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in NY. She was involved in innovative clinical research at the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at Mount Sinai, has authored papers and a book chapter on Food Allergy. She has been invited to give oral presentations at national meetings including at the American College of Allergy and Immunology (ACAAI) and at the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI). She has extensive training and experience in all aspects of Allergy & Immunology with a particular focus on allergic rhinitis, food allergy, asthma, and atopic dermatitis in adults and children.
Robert Sporter, M.D. (Chelsea, NY and Fifth Ave, NY), earned his Bachelor of Science Degree at the University of Pittsburgh and his Medical Degree from New York Medical College. He completed Internal Medicine Residency, Chief Residency, and Allergy/Immunology Fellowship at Northwell (North Shore/LIJ) in Long Island. He is a Fellow of both the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology and the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology. Dr. Sporter is an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai where he is very active in the Allergy/Immunology fellowship training program. He has been recognized by his patients and colleagues for his commitment to medical education and patient care.
Sima Mithani, M.D. (Hackensack, NJ), a board-certified Allergist & Immunologist, received her undergraduate degree from the Johns Hopkins University. She then received her Medical Degree from the Temple University School of Medicine. After which she went on to complete her Internal Medicine residency at UMDNJ- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she received the Arnold P. Gold Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award for two consecutive years. She completed her Allergy & Immunology fellowship at North Shore- Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York.
Katherine F. Szema, M.D. (Shrewsbury, NJ), is a board-certified diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Allergy and Immunology. Dr. Szema received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her doctorate of medicine from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. She completed her residency in Pediatrics and Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at The New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center where she received concurrent training in Pediatric Pulmonology. Prior to joining ENTA, Dr. Szema was Chief of Pediatric Ambulatory Care and Associate Pediatric Residency Program Director at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in the Bronx, NY. She is a board-certified Asthma Educator (AE-C).
Archana Mehta, M.D. (Parsippany, NJ), received both her BS in Biology and her Medical Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Medicine in Richmond, VA, which is a combined 8 year guaranteed medical program, in which she was accepted into during high School. At VCU, she graduated summa cum laude. She then went on to complete her Pediatric Residency at the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center in NYC. She completed her Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Thomas Jefferson University/Alfred I. duPont Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, PA and Wilmington, DE, where she was Chief Fellow.
Jennifer Diaz, M.D. (Port Jefferson, NY), a native of Suffolk County, graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Boston College, after which she spent a year in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) research training program in Bethesda, Maryland. She went on to earn her Medical Degree at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. She then served her Pediatric Internship and Residency at North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System at the Steven & Alexander Cohen Children's Medical Center of NY. After her residency, she was appointed Chief Resident in the Division of Pediatrics.
Joon Park, M.D. (Middletown, NY), graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music and Biology (with Distinction) from the University of Virginia, then went on to receive his Doctor of Medicine from that university's School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and earned his fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, NY, where he trained under the direct mentorship of several world-renowned allergists and immunologists. During his fellowship, Dr. Park also actively engaged in research focusing on food allergy and primary immunodeficiency, resulting in several publications in highly respected, peer-reviewed journals. He is a Fellow of American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) and a member of Clinical Immunology Society (CIS).
Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, stated "There are several important factors that contribute to building a successful practice. The structure and mentors put in place greatly assist, but partnership still comes down to a lot of hard work. It's an incredible achievement for each of these seven physicians and is a great source of pride for our practice as a whole."
Prashant Ponda, M.D., Board Member and Clinical Director of the Allergy and Immunology Division of ENTA added, "It is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome Harshna, Robert, Sima, Katherine, Archana, Jennifer, and Joon to the partnership. Each of these seven physicians has worked tirelessly to build their practice and become a part of the communities they serve. We're eager to have them as a part of the partnership group and look forward to the continued positive impact they'll have on their patients."
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
