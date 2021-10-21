TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With an ever-increasing demand for specialized Ear, Nose, and Throat care in the Hudson Valley, ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA) is proud to announce that Fellowship trained Laryngologist, Dr. Joseph DePietro will relocate his practice from Sleepy Hollow, NY and bring his sub-specialty medical expertise to the adult and pediatric populations of the Northern Hudson Valley effective immediately.
Dr. DePietro will serve alongside a veteran team of otolaryngologists/sub-specialists including Michael Bergstein, MD, FACS, Gary S. Fishman, MD, FACS, Lawrence Meiteles, MD, George Pazos, MD, Debra S. Reich, MD, and allergist/immunologist John County, MD, FAAAAI.
Dr. Joseph DePietro earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, then went on to complete his residency in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Boston University Medical Center. He subsequently completed his fellowship in Laryngology at the University of California San Francisco under the esteemed Laryngologist Mark Courey, MD, who is now Chief of the Division of Laryngology at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York.
Dr. DePietro specializes in treatment of adult and pediatric voice and swallowing disorders, in addition to providing patients with care for general ear, nose, and throat diseases. Dr. DePietro has conducted and presented research throughout his career, and brings many clinical and academic accolades to the table.
Prior to moving his practice to Yorktown Heights, Dr. DePietro treated both the adult and pediatric population of Sleepy Hollow, NY and surrounding towns and villages. Dr. DePietro currently lives in Dobbs Ferry with his wife.
Dr. George Pazos, partner at ENTA's Yorktown office, remarked, "We are absolutely confident that Dr. DePietro's clinical skills and training will integrate seamlessly into the talented environment of the Yorktown office, as well as be the perfect fit for the sub-specialized otolaryngology needs of the Hudson Valley. I am more than confident that Dr. DePietro will deliver great care to the patients of Yorktown Heights and surrounding communities for years to come."
"By adding a clinician of Dr. DePietro's caliber to our Yorktown office, the patients of the Hudson Valley are being done a terrific service," noted Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. "His achievements and experience within the industry are well documented and what our patients deserve."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, or to conveniently find an ENT or Allergy doctor and then easily book an appointment at the nearest New York or New Jersey location, please visit http://www.entandallergy.com
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Saint Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
