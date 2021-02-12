TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Council of Westchester recently announced that it will honor ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) with the 2021 Corporate Citizenship award at its Hall of Fame Ceremony. The award is set to be presented at a virtual event this April.
For more than two decades, ENTA has been a part of the fabric of Westchester County. The practice has grown into the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology practice in the nation, with more than 220 board certified specialists and 1,500 staff members in its 43 clinical office locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Typically, the practice sees over 90,000 patients each month. Leadership has been especially critical in guiding ENTA through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The executive team has fostered an environment of accountability, growth, and positivity—all of which have contributed to ENTA's continued success.
The Corporate Citizenship award recognizes organizations that make significant contributions back to the community, foster economic opportunity, cultivate collaborations and partnerships to better the Westchester community and is committed to diversity and inclusion, while continually working to build a more sustainable business.
"ENTA has its roots in Westchester, and we have been serving the community for over 20 years," said ENTA CEO Robert Glazer. "It is our honor to accept this prestigious award, especially during such a trying time for all. None of this would have been possible without the exceptional physicians and staff of ENT and Allergy Associates. Our cohesive approach and emphasis on patient-first healthcare has led to our continued success and are some of the core values of our practice."
Marsha Gordon, President and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester says, "We recognize these visionaries who have grown their businesses large and small through innovation and inspired leadership. This year those qualities have served them well. Our leaders have shown their true measure, having succeeded in re-envisioning their businesses to stay relevant while also standing together and supporting our communities.''
ENTA would also like to congratulate this year's other honorees and welcome all to the BCW Hall of Fame:
- Entrepreneurial Success: Allstar Innovations
- Family Owned Business Success: Lippolis Electric
- Small Business Success: Progressive Computing
- Women in Business Success: Sarah Jones-Maturo, President and CEO, RM Friedland
- Minority Business Success: Business of Your Business
- Chairman's Award: Chereese Jervis-Hill, Events to Remember
To learn more about the benefits of ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the "ENT and Allergy Associates" mobile app, visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit http://www.entandallergy.com.
Media Contact
Jason Campbell, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149842531, jcampbell@entandallergy.com
Steven Borzoni, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149097352, sborzoni@entandallergy.com
SOURCE ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP