TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has once again secured the talents of an experienced otolaryngologist by adding Dr. Thomas F. Mazzoni to its current roster of over 220 specialists and sub-specialists. Dr. Mazzoni will join the ENTA Woodbridge, NJ practice site effective December 1, 2021.
The addition of Dr. Mazzoni is the perfect complement to the state-of-the-art facilities ENTA offers the patients of Middlesex County. Dr. Mazzoni's inclusion comes quickly on the heels of the recent additions of otolaryngologists Robert Huang, MD and Sayani Niyogi, DO to the Woodbridge clinical team.
ENTA continues to bolster its talent pool and increase investments throughout New Jersey and New York in its ongoing mission to offer ENTA patients leading edge Otolaryngology, Allergy and Audiology care, as well as additional comfort and convenience. This is consistent with the practice's strategic vision, which has always been to continue growing its footprint in the many communities it serves.
Dr. Mazzoni will join the superb team of physicians at ENTA's Woodbridge, NJ clinical site, which includes otolaryngologists Robert Huang, MD; Carl A. Mazzara, MD; Vishvesh M. Mehta, MD, FACS; Sayani Niyogi, DO; Stuart Ort, MD; and Deborah F. Rosin, MD, along with allergist/immunologist Shaan M. Waqar, MD.
The Woodbridge office is also staffed by licensed Audiologists Cecelia Campanile, Au.D., CCC-A; Tara Gelernter, AuD, CCC-A, F-AAA; and Deborah Himel, Sc.D., CCC-A. Each will offer complete audiological evaluation, vestibular testing as well as provide a full scope of hearing services.
Dr. Mazzoni grew up in Union County N.J. and was accepted to the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rowan) School of Osteopathic Medicine where he attained many honors, including the New Jersey Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons, Violet E. Sutula Memorial Auxiliary Osteopathic Scholarship. After medical school, Dr. Mazzoni went on to complete residency training in Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery/Facial Plastics Surgery at Botsford (now Beaumont) Hospital – a Michigan State University affiliated hospital. During his residency, he was trained by well-renowned specialists in the fields of Head & Neck Surgery, Facial Plastics and Otology (surgery of the ear).
Dr. Mazzoni specializes in all aspects of adult and pediatric otolaryngology, and facial plastics and reconstructive surgery.
"ENTA not only attracts the brightest young doctors coming out of residency and fellowship programs, but our structure, reputation and resources are very appealing to experienced physicians, like Dr. Mazzoni," says Vishvesh M. Mehta, MD, FACS, Senior Partner and Otolaryngologist at the Woodbridge office. "The entire Woodbridge team looks forward to working with him."
"We are so fortunate to attract physicians with the level of skill and expertise that Dr. Mazzoni possesses," noted Robert Green MD, President of ENTA. "Our commitment to being on the leading edge of healthcare is second to none, and a physician with his years of valuable real-time experience, will truly complement an already outstanding group of physicians in this region of New Jersey."
"As our patient base in Central New Jersey continues to grow, we stay ahead of the curve by recruiting the best and the brightest to our team," states ENTA CEO Robert Glazer. "Dr. Mazzoni is no exception, and he will only enhance the sterling reputation our Woodbridge office has maintained and enjoyed for years."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
