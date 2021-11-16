TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) continues to focus on recruiting the next generation of the best and brightest in their respective fields. ENTA offers physicians completing their training at prestigious programs the opportunity to maximize their practice goals and provide high quality care to a growing patient base.
Ankit Kansal, MD, who is the latest recruit to join the group's 220+ board certified physicians, will begin to practice at ENTA's Astoria, NY office effective September 1, 2022. Dr. Kansal joins ENTA after completing his internship in General Surgery and residency in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center.
Over the last five years, ENTA has made significant investments in both clinical and business technology and analytic platforms. These investments have accelerated practice growth – further underscoring the Practice's commitment to improving patient access to care. The Practice continues to focus on ensuring that quality and patient safety are top-of-mind.
Dr. Kansal completed his undergraduate studies at Wesleyan University, where he graduated with a double major in Neuroscience and Economics. He then went on to complete his medical degree at Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Kansal treats all Ear, Nose and Throat disorders. He is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
In ENTA's Astoria office, Dr. Kansal will see both adult and pediatric patients and serve alongside otolaryngologist Andres Lopez, MD and allergist/immunologist Yelena Kopyltsova, MD.
"As we continue to expand, it is critically important for the practice to bring in the next generation of physicians to help us continue our mission of providing high quality and convenient care and access to our deserving patients, commented Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. "It's a privilege to welcome Dr. Kansal to ENTA and an honor to be able to provide an expanded scope of services to our local community. This addition aligns with our commitment of providing high quality healthcare to Astoria and the surrounding areas."
"Ankit Kansal, MD is an excellent example of how our Practice continues to attract the finest physicians available," said Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. "His background and dedication to maintaining high standards of clinical excellence will be of great benefit to the patients we serve."
"We are delighted that Dr. Kansal is joining our growing medical community," said Andres Lopez, MD, otolaryngologist at ENTA's Astoria office. "He is a well experienced physician within a unique specialty that is very much needed by our local population."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Saint Barnabas Medical Center and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
Media Contact
Steven Borzoni, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149097352, sborzoni@entandallergy.com
Jason Campbell, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149842531, jcampbell@entandallergy.com
SOURCE ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP