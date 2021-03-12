TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP announces that it will relocate its current Sleepy Hollow clinical site at 358 North Broadway to a beautiful, new 9,405 square foot facility located at 220 White Plains Road in nearby Tarrytown, NY.
The new Tarrytown office represents the latest move to support ENTA's strategic initiative focus on expanding, upgrading, and relocating older clinical sites to enhance the care and treatment of its valued patients. The move offers greater conveniences and comforts, as well as a more comprehensive and advanced menu of services to meet the growing patient population of Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, and Westchester County.
ENTA has partnered with Tally Rand, LLC to sign a 13-year lease agreement that will have the new site up and running by the fourth quarter of 2021.
The new Tarrytown office will allow physicians and other ENTA medical personnel to treat a greater number of patients, as the office will have 12 state-of-the-art exam rooms. The office will be able to support the full array of ENTA services, including three allergy exam rooms equipped for testing and injections, two hearing aid dispensary rooms, and audiology services.
Most importantly, this new clinical site will continue to offer the unrivaled medical expertise and experience of all of its existing board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, including Otolaryngologists: Michael Bergstein, MD (Facial Plastics Specialist) , Cameron Budenz, MD (Otologist/Neurotologist), Joseph DePietro, MD (Voice and Swallowing Specialist), Deya Jourdy, MD (Rhinology/Skull Base Specialist), Craig Zalvan MD (Voice and Swallowing Specialist), Allergist Immunologist, Mark Davis-Lorton, MD and Audiologists, Jessica Comparetto, MA, F-AAA, and Lucia Khoder, AuD, CCC-A. F-AAA.
The group is also looking to recruit a fellowship trained pediatric otolaryngologist to this practice site.
Conveniently located off NYS Route 119 and Interstate 287, the new clinical site is also just a short train ride from New York City.
"We have been waiting for the perfect tenant to come along, and ENT and Allergy Associates was just that," noted Elazar Hamel, Principal, Highstone Equity Group LLC. "We are proud to partner with a medical practice of the highest caliber, as we know this partnership will make a such a difference to the community. We are confident that our relationship with ENTA will be long and successful in bringing Westchester County the medical services they desire and deserve."
Michael Bergstein, MD, FACS added, "We are delighted to get this lease finalized, and eager to relocate to this newer and more modern building. The new location will only reinforce our commitment to Westchester County, and allow our team to successfully treat the patient population in the best possible manner. My colleagues and I are thrilled to make this transition in the upcoming year."
"This move is a reflection of our strong roots in Westchester County and emphasizes our commitment to this community over the long term," says CEO of ENTA, Robert Glazer. "This expansion further enhances our ability to provide what we already offer, which is the finest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology care possible. We are extremely pleased with this new lease."
To learn more about the benefits of ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the "ENT and Allergy Associates" mobile app, visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
