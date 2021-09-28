TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Boltax as Senior Director of Human Resources and Partner Retirement Benefits. With extensive experience in Human Resources and leadership in fast-paced environments, Mr. Boltax brings specialized expertise in meeting business needs with a people-focused approach.
Mr. Boltax will begin employment with ENTA on October 11, 2021, and will report directly to ENTA's Chief Legal Officer, Aviah Cohen Pierson.
In his new role, Mr. Boltax will lead the HR team in providing guidance for workforce related matters to over 1200 employees. He will collaborate with senior management to deliver strategic HR services and implement employee centric initiatives that will continue to enhance the company's culture, maximize talent and retain its diverse workforce.
Mr. Boltax most recently served as Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Rubenstein, a strategic communications & reputation management firm, where he was responsible for overseeing all initiatives, programs, and processes in managing the Rubenstein workforce. He has spent considerable time helping the firm implement a strategic vision for the growth and development of its employees and has instituted efficiencies in HR that has enabled the company to grow and become an attractive and vibrant workplace.
Prior to Rubenstein, Mr. Boltax held positions at PaineWebber (now UBS), PricewaterhouseCoopers, and consulted clients in media, financial services, technology, healthcare, higher education, and nonprofit industries. In addition, Mr. Boltax worked with The Alternative Board, a global business advisory firm, where he was responsible for bringing together owners of privately held companies to grow and optimize their businesses through strategic business planning, peer advisory boards and executive coaching. Mr. Boltax was also the head of The HR Alliance, a professional development and networking association for over 2000 HR professionals, which he founded in 2007. Mr. Boltax earned his M.A. in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University with a concentration in organizational change and consultation, and his B.A. from Queens College of the City University of New York.
"I'm thrilled to bring my experience to ENTA and expand my skills even further," said Boltax. "The team and management have been very welcoming. I'm looking forward to being part of ENTA's dynamic and inclusive culture and continuing to support their employee, performance, and benefit programs."
"The success of a Human Resources Director is dependent on having the right combination of leadership, foresight, and strategic thinking—and Jason came to us with that right mix," said Chief Legal Officer Aviah Cohen- Pierson. "His unique background and expertise will be an important addition to our ever-expanding practice."
ENTA CEO Robert Glazer adds, "Human Resources is a challenging area that requires a level-headed approach paired with an insightful organizational discipline. Jason's drive and passion to enhance the workplace environment—while looking to educate, engage, and inspire employees—make him an ideal candidate. We welcome his talents with open arms."
For more information about ENT and Allergy Associates, please visit http://www.entandallergy.com.
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
