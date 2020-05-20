ISLANDIA, N.Y., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, the country has come together to support the heroes in healthcare through nightly standing ovations, a movement created to show appreciation to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Entenmann's® Donuts will join the nation in honoring these healthcare heroes with the Standing Doughnation Sweepstakes, where fans will have the opportunity to nominate healthcare workers to receive a $500 cash prize, a $500 donation to their respective hospital or care facility, and of course, free donuts. Starting May 20 through June 18, the winners will be drawn each evening to coincide with the sweet nightly tributes.
"The men and women putting themselves on the frontlines every day to care for the thousands of Americans with COVID-19 prove that there are real heroes among us," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's. "The Standing Doughnation Sweepstakes is our way of showing our gratitude for their dedication, resilience, and strength and to provide a little sweetness when it's needed most."
From May 20 through June 18, fans can nominate the deserving healthcare workers in their lives through a public post on Instagram or Twitter, using hashtags #StandingDoughnation and #Promotion and by following and tagging @Entenmanns. Winners will be drawn daily throughout the sweepstakes period.
No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win Entenmann's® Donuts "Standing Doughnation" Promotion. Promotion starts 5/20/20 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 6/18/20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to "Nominators" who are (i) legal residents of the 50 U.S. or D.C.; and (ii) 18+ and "Nominees" who are (i) legal residents of the 50 U.S. or D.C.; (ii) 18+; and (iii) currently employed at a hospital or healthcare facility as an essential healthcare professional. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to Official Rules, available at https://www.entenmanns.com/en/standing-doughnation-offical-rules. Sponsor: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., 255 Business Center Drive, Horsham, PA 19044.
About Entenmann's® Bakery
Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.
About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), headquartered in Horsham, PA, is the nation's leading baking company providing the highest quality baked goods at a great value to customers and consumers. This includes well-known brand Entenmann's®, producer of top-quality donuts and cakes since 1898. Our team of 22,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 22 countries.