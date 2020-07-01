WILMINGTON, N.C., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You, or someone you know, could be featured in the 2021 Wilmington 60 Strong calendar, an exclusive calendar showcasing inspirational "60 somethings" and highlighting Wilmington events and activities. In addition to appearing in the calendar, winners receive "celebrity treatment" with a virtual "kick-off party," professional photo shoot and compensation for their modeling time.
Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member -- age 60 to 69 -- who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or helps those in need. The candidate might be "giving back" to their community, fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.
Here's how it works:
- Log on to www.Wilmington60Strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400-word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Monday, August 17. Instead of the essay, you can upload a smart phone video describing the candidate.
- Or download an application form at www.Wilmington60Strong.com and mail the completed form, a 200-400-word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: Wilmington 60 Strong Contest, c/o Anchor Senior Care Advantage, 1202 Medical Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. The entry must be postmarked by Thursday, August 13.
- Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate.
Wilmington 60 Strong candidates must be between the ages of 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2020, and a resident of the following Wilmington, N.C. counties: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender.
Celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after sixty can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on their health/fitness/wellness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational to others.
Winners must be available Thursday, September 24, through Saturday, September 26, 2020. Questions? Email us at Wilmington60Strong@AnchorSCA.com. All proceeds from the calendar will benefit the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina to support their mission to improve health and strengthen the community.
About Anchor Senior Care Advantage
Wilmington Health is proud to announce the Wilmington 60 Strong contest in conjunction with the launch of Anchor Senior Care Advantage, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.