Leading national developer, owner and operator of high-end continuing care retirement communities, once again recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute® and its senior care partner, Activated Insights.
CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vi, a leading national developer, owner and operator of high-end continuing care retirement communities, announced today that its 10 Vi Senior Living communities across the U.S., as well as its corporate headquarters in Chicago, have all been certified as great workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute® and its senior care partner, Activated Insights. As the global authority on company culture, the Great Places to Work Institute determines its list each year through a proprietary Trust Index™ employee experience survey. Led by independent analysts, the certifications are based on employee responses regarding their workplace experiences, happiness, and overall satisfaction.
To determine the 2022 honorees, Great Place to Work® surveyed all Vi Living employees across Vi's locations and evaluated more than 60 elements of Vi Living team members' experiences on the job, including employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and the feeling that their work has special meaning. Particular attention was paid to how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that Vi is creating a great workplace for all.
"We are honored to receive this designation by Great Place to Work® once again," said Vi Living's CEO, Gary Smith. "Every day our employees provide exceptional service and quality care. This recognition inspires us to continue to engage, enable, and provide opportunities for our team members to learn and thrive at Vi."
Decades of research have demonstrated that workplaces with high-trust cultures benefit from higher levels of revenue, innovation, customer and patient satisfaction, employee engagement, organizational agility, and more. Vi Living has some of the highest employee retention rates in the senior living industry, with over 30 percent of employees serving 10 or more years with the company.
Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Vi has led the industry with innovative strategies to attract, cultivate and retain top talent. In May, Vi Living invested in and introduced ViHive, a proprietary, company-wide employee communication app, to help employees at all levels stay informed, connected, and engaged. Leveraging employee feedback, the custom-designed app shares the latest happenings across the organization, including community and company events, new team member introductions, new training tools and a variety of career- and benefit-related resources. The two-way communication structure ensures employees' voices are heard and valued, which directly impacts job satisfaction and retention.
In 2021, Vi Living introduced LifeSpeak® to provide employees real-time access to mental health and total well-being resources through a comprehensive mobile app. Vi Living also offers employees a wide range of training and development programs, including tuition reimbursement, free language training, an array of company-paid certification courses, career ladders, leadership development programs as well as access to Vi Living's online university, E-Campus.
Vi Living has received a variety of awards and accolades in recognition of its corporate culture and commitment to learning and development, including Chief Learning Officer's LearningElite® designation and Training Magazine's Top 125 companies for learning for ten consecutive years, Glassdoor's 2020 "Best Places to Work," and Fortune's "Best Workplaces for Aging Services".
To learn more about employment opportunities at Vi, visit http://www.jobs.viliving.com.
###
About Vi
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vi Living operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. Blending the best of a five-star resort lifestyle with senior living, Vi Senior Living communities provide residents with independent living as well as a continuum of care on-site, including assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing should the need arise. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve.
About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work®
Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work® recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.
Media Contact
Stacy Lewis | Laura Bottke, Murphy O'Brien, 1 310.586.7104, vi@murphyobrien.com
SOURCE Vi