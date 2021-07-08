LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serial entrepreneur Blake Johnson announced today that he has made a $5,000 donation to the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House. The donation will support the nonprofit organization's mission to provide a "home away from home" for families and critically ill children needing treatment.
This donation will directly impact the families of the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House by providing private bedrooms, hot meals and access to full kitchens, exercise facilities, washers and dryers, children and adult entertainment activities, mental health support services and most importantly, a community that understands the emotional and physical toll of having a critically ill child.
"Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles provides housing and meals for 75 families a day. Yet, we strive to do much more. We provide a sense of community filled with love, comfort and support during one of the most difficult times any family should ever endure. COVID-19 has created incredible challenges for our organization and now more than ever we're grateful to Blake Johnson for being a champion of our cause," said Manny Loya, Executive Director, Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House.
Johnson, who has successfully founded and sold numerous businesses that exceed $1.1 billion in valuations — including Byte®, Currency Capital and IM Capital Access — is a devoted philanthropist.
In addition to his recent donation to the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House, Johnson is a significant benefactor of Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Boy Scouts of America, the International Justice Mission, and MOCA Los Angeles. To date, Johnson has donated a total of $600,000 to various charitable organizations.
Johnson is excited to contribute to the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House and hopes that the funds will help strengthen families of sick children:
"As a family man, I strongly support the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House and their accomplishment in creating a place of healing, hope and support for families of Los Angeles. I believe in the many programs that have been established that have brought comfort to our community. I look forward to participating in their expression of hope and vision to provide care.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House, visit https://rmhcsc.org/losangeles.
To learn more about Blake Johnson, visit https://blakebjohnson.com/.
Media Contact
Emily Culclasure, admin@blakebjohnson.com, +1 7272559093, admin@blakebjohnson.com
Emily Culclasure, Blake Johnson, admin@blakebjohnson.com
SOURCE Blake Johnson