TOWSON, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Physics Partners, the largest outsourced medical physics company in North America, today announced that its President Keith N. Burns was appointed to the Oxford College Board of Counselors. Oxford College is one of Emory University's two liberal arts colleges and has an intense focus on the liberal arts, leadership, and service.
"We are excited that Keith Burns has joined the Oxford College Board of Counselors. Keith's deep range of business experience as a business leader and board member for a private company will be an asset to the Board of Counselors," said Lynne Y. Borsuk, Esq. "Keith has a demonstrated commitment to Oxford College and provided key leadership in establishing a scholarship in memory of our friend, classmate and fellow board member, Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. We welcome his expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the Board of Counselors for Oxford College."
Oxford College, part of Emory University, concentrates on the development of students' intellectual, social, and personal capacities as these are understood in the liberal arts tradition. Oxford students earn an associate of arts degree, and in their third and fourth years join their classmates on the Atlanta campus, where they complete their baccalaureate degree and focus more on their majors with immediate access and resources to one of the world's leading research communities.
"My time at Oxford College was one of the most formative experiences in my life. What I learned in terms of leadership and the relationships I built have been priceless in my personal and professional development," said Keith N. Burns, president, Apex Physics Partners. He continued, "Being able to follow in Judge Johnson's footsteps on the Board of Counselors is humbling and I am so grateful to Oxford for entrusting me with this opportunity."
The Board of Counselors is tasked with helping to interpret the program and objectives of Oxford College, to assist with fundraising for the college's priority projects, to bring to the officers of the college a reflection of opinions that will help guide the college, and to share ideas concerning resources development for the college.
