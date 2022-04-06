NAPLES, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a neuroscience-focused biotechnology company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference 

Date: Tuesday, April 19th at 11:10 a.m. ET 

Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, FL 

To attend, please register here.

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 20th at 1:00 p.m. ET 

Location: Virtual 

To attend, please register here.

KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 27th at 11:00 a.m. ET 

Location: Virtual 

To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your appropriate representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization aimed to help millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For additional information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enveric-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-april-2022-301518595.html

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences

