CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enviro-Master Services, the nation's leading health and safety franchise company, is excited to announce its ranking climbed by more than 150 spots in the highly competitive EntrepreneurMagazine's FRANCHISE 500®.
Enviro-Master ranks 187 on the prestigious list, up from number 341 in 2020, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Enviro-Master has been featured in the Franchise 500 each year since 2016.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Franchise 500 for the sixth year in a row for our strong brand and our successful franchise model," said Pat Swisher, Founder and CEO. "Though 2020 had its obstacles, Enviro-Master's essential and recession-resistant business model led the way to helping many businesses stay open while protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers. Enviro-Master's recognition on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 affirms its strength as a franchise opportunity."
The key factors that go into the evaluation of the Franchise 500 include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order. "2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."
Enviro-Master was founded in 2009 and began franchising in 2011. It currently has 86 franchises across the United States and Canada. Enviro-Master services approximately 35,000 businesses each week and experienced a new business increase of more than 75 percent in 2020.
Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Click here to view Enviro-Master in the full ranking.
For more information about Enviro-Master, visit: https://enviro-master.com/.
For more information about franchise opportunities with Enviro-Master, visit: https://enviro-master.com/commercial-cleaning-franchises/.
