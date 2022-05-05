Innovative healthcare marketing and public relations firm, Envision Health, was chosen out of 700+ companies in the highly competitive Washtenaw area and has been recognized as one of eleven of the 2022 awardees for the Best Small Business Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB).
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative healthcare marketing and public relations firm, Envision Health, was chosen out of 700+ companies in the highly competitive Washtenaw area and has been recognized as one of eleven of the 2022 awardees for the Best Small Business Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB). Envision was recognized on stage at the awards ceremony during the 18th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala on May 3, 2022. The event gathered more than 1,000 guests at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
Envision Health is a marketing, public relations, and consulting partner focused on healthcare and healthcare technology and consulting. Founded by industry experts, Tim Busche, MBA and Kelley Smith, RN, MPH – and backed by a team of 35+ marketing and PR experts – the company blends clinical insight and marketing and PR expertise to transform healthcare communications.
"We're very honored to receive this acknowledgement of our growing company and exceptional team of healthcare marketing and communications professionals," said Smith, Chief Clinical Officer and co-founder of Envision Health. "Today's increasingly complex and confusing healthcare environment requires in-depth know-how. The Envision team lives and breathes healthcare, and we are dedicated to helping companies that are making a real difference in improving patients' lives. The Best Small Business Award is a wonderful recognition of this work."
In 2020, Envision Health was recognized as one of the awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. The organization has grown by 400% in the last four years and it continues to expand its staff, creative and operational effectiveness and has continued to expand its base clients across the globe.
Envision Health services encompass everything from marketing and PR strategies and tactics, to company rebrands, to media relations. Envision's clinical and marketing experts ensure every marketing and public relations deliverable is strategically aligned, clinically informed and creatively inspired.
"Our organizational mission is simple; to partner with our clients to help them achieve their greatest success balanced with an incredibly positive and productive culture," said Busche, President and CEO. "And, our people – each and every one of them – are our 'secret sauce' and each of our clients knows it, appreciates it, and values our relationship because of it."
"We've worked with Envision Health since 2014 and, from day one, they've remained focused on building an excellent culture and delivering the highest quality work for their clients with a unique level of clinical and strategic insight," said Charlie Penner, Regional Director of the Michigan SBDC Greater Washtenaw Region.
Awardees in this category are selected based on the following:
- Embodiment of the American entrepreneurial spirit
- Demonstrated growth and success as an emerging business
- Strength of the relationship with the SBDC, PTAC or SmartZone
