MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnvyPak, an Ohio based company that specializes in clear packaging solutions, announced that as an essential and critical manufacturing business, it is continuing to operate and support hospitals, testing laboratories, and other organizations by offering packaging components they need to fight and help control the spread of COVID-19.
"We are considered an essential business because we manufacture packaging products for the Medical and other related service industries. We're continuing normal EnvyPak production to meet the critical needs of our customers," said Michele Cole, President of EnvyPak.
Cole continues, "We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our own employees, customers, and vendors."
EnvyPak is currently providing these clear specialty packaging items for the retail, medical, industrial, and mailing industries:
- Healthcare and Medical Supplies Packaging - clear pouches pockets and adhesive-backed sleeves, with and without print
- Testing Laboratories that produce COVID-19 test kits - adhesive-backed CD holders
- Utilities - CD holders
- Radiation Therapy - CD holders and clear pouches with and without print
- USPS - Clear envelopes and mailing supplies, with and without print.
EnvyPak clear envelopes and clear plastic products, manufactured in the USA, make an everyday impact in dozens of industries worldwide. The company is uniquely positioned to supply other essential businesses with the durable, clear polypropylene packaging products they need for the essentials used to support the fight against the impact of COVID-19.
"It's extremely gratifying to know that we're helping our country in this time of crisis by our unique manufacturing capabilities and capacities. EnvyPak excels at manufacturing and supplying crystal clear, protective packaging for test kits and other products. We love supporting businesses that can provide front-line support to fight this virus," said Cole.
EnvyPak production will continue to support the United States Postal Service (USPS) by manufacturing clear envelopes for the mailing and printing industry. Graphic designers, printers, and mail houses are critical and essential to the successful functioning of the United State Postal Service.
Forward-looking statement
EnvyPak continues to operate according to guidelines developed by the U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention and is adhering to all State of Ohio and local restrictions. We are requiring temperature checks of all associates. We are following strict social distancing, hand washing, sanitizing, and other precautionary measures at our manufacturing and distribution center located in Marysville, Ohio. After instituting these enhanced safety protocols, EnvyPak packaging has continued regular operations at the manufacturing facility.
The company will continue to monitor this fluid situation and expects to continue to evolve its operations to react to the challenges of COVID-19 as deemed necessary.