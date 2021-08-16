VENICE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Numerous factors can lead to the bloating and discomfort associated with a sluggish bowel and slow transit times, but consumers often struggle to find a more natural solution that isn't addictive and actually works. Enzymedica, a leading digestive health and wellness company that produces natural supplements, announced today the release of its new vegan digestive support supplement that is a more natural, effective, gentle, and nonaddictive option - Gut Motility™. This plant-based supplement offers multiple benefits to promote healthier gastrointestinal (GI) motility and gastric emptying without the side effects of dependency.*
"Gut Motility™ is truly the first of its kind and highlights Enzymedica's ground-breaking innovation in creating the highest quality product that supports digestive health," said Marvin Singh, MD, who is double board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, a Diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Medicine, and member of Enzymedica's Scientific Advisory Board. "As a gastroenterologist, I successfully use this product in my practice to support a growing population of those with slowed motility and delayed gastric emptying."
Proper gut motility, or movement, is achieved when the body transports food through the GI tract at a pace that provides healthy digestion, nutrient absorption and elimination. When the natural movement of muscles and digestive organs is unbalanced or sluggish, it can result in occasional bloating, a feeling of fullness, nausea, gas and constipation.* Slow digestive motility has many causes, some of the most common include certain medications, physical conditions and stress. However, finding a solution that is a more natural, plant-based and nonhabit forming is often a challenge.
Gut Motility™ features ProDigest®, a clinically studied and plant-based synergistic combination of triple standardized Artichoke leaf extract and Ginger root CO2 extract that support healthy digestive transport.* The blend also includes the unique addition of Apple Cider Vinegar from USA-grown apples with the "Mother" to optimize metabolism and support a balanced pH in the digestive system.* Together, this vegan blend works synergistically within the body to provide foundational muscular health for the entire gastrointestinal system.* It gently supports improved motility and gastric emptying, while helping to soothe and calm the digestive system and alleviate occasional bloating and constipation resulting from a sluggish bowel.*
Unlike common Artichoke extracts that are only standardized for caffeoylquinic acids, ProDigest® is unique and contains Pycrinil® Artichoke extract that is triple standardized for caffeoylquinic acids, flavonoids and cynaropicrin. Its Ginger root extract is standardized for gingeroids (gingerols and shogaols). Two human clinical studies have demonstrated the significant benefits of this combination after short-term treatment with 86% of participants reporting a marked reduction in discomfort intensity.1
Gut Motility™ is vegan and non-GMO, and is free of gluten, milk, casein, soy, egg, artificial colors or flavors. It is $25.99 for 30 capsules and can be purchased at https://enzymedica.com/products/gut-motility
About Enzymedica
Enzymedica is a Florida-based, natural digestive health company since 1998 that sells to over 30,000 stores worldwide and online. Its top-selling enzyme brand is No. 1 in America. In addition to high quality products, Enzymedica also is dedicated to its People & Planet initiative, which is a core pillar within the company's mission - to leave a legacy that will make the world a better place. The company has received more than 90 industry awards including multiple Better Nutrition Magazine's People's Choice Awards, many Best of Supplements Awards and numerous VITY and Nexty Awards. Visit https://enzymedica.com/ for more information.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
1Giacosa, A., Guido, D., Grassi, M., Riva, A., Morazzoni, P., Bombardelli, E., … Rondanelli, M. (2015). The Effect of Ginger (Zingiber officinalis) and Artichoke (Cynara cardunculus) Extract Supplementation: A Randomised, Double-Blind, and Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial. Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine: eCAM, 2015, 915087. doi:10.1155/2015/915087
