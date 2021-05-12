VENICE, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enzymedica, a market leader in natural solutions for digestive health and wellness, continued its winning streak this year by announcing four of its best-selling products were named favorites by consumers and retailers in the 2021 delicious living Magazine Supplement Awards. The awards recognize products that rate highest in quality, purity, ingredients, efficacy and innovation in both consumer and retailer categories.
Enzymedica products receiving recognition this year include Digest Gold™, Aqua Biome™ Fish Oil Maximum Strength, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Aqua Biome™ Phytocannabinoids + Omega-3.
- Digest Gold™, Best of Digestive Health winner, Consumer Choice Award and Retailer Choice Award. America's #1 selling enzyme formula breaks down all the elements of a typical large meal, including fat, fiber, protein, and carbohydrates.* Each capsule unlocks nutrients to fuel the day and gives relief for occasional bloating, gas and indigestion.* Powered by Thera-blend™, the enzymes in Digest Gold are active throughout the entire digestive tract to maximize health benefits.
- Aqua Biome™ Fish Oil Maximum Strength, Best of Healthy Oils winner, Consumer Choice Award and Retailer Choice Award. Consumers and retailers agree Aqua Biome™ Fish Oil Maximum Strength is unlike other fish oil brands because it contains the ideal ratio of the key omega-3s DHA, EPA, and DPA to support holistic microbiome health.* While most fish oils only feature DHA and EPA due to limitations in conventional distillation, Enzymedica's proprietary extraction process yields consistent levels of DPA and superior removal of impurities. DPA is often the "forgotten" omega, yet it has unique and powerful benefits that are key in promoting total body wellness.* With every Aqua Biome purchase, a donation is made to Mote Marine Laboratory through the product's "Buy a Bottle, Save a Reef" initiative.
- Apple Cider Vinegar, Best of Weight Loss*, Consumer Choice Award and Retailer Choice Award. Consumers and retailers recognize that a truly effective apple cider vinegar (ACV) for digestive support and weight loss must come straight from the source, and that is the Mother. * The Mother is comprised of the byproducts of fermentation and provides even more benefits than the vinegar itself. It's why Enzymedica uses every bit of it. Made from 10-20 real USA-grown, organic apples per bottle, Enzymedica's Apple Cider Vinegar supports healthy weight loss in an easy-to-take capsule that won't harm teeth.* One dose is equal to one fluid ounce of raw, unfiltered liquid apple cider vinegar.
- Aqua Biome™ Phytocannabinoids + Omega-3, Best of Winner, Consumer Choice Award. As more consumers learn about the positive effects of phytocannabinoids, many are turning to Aqua Biome™ Phytocannabinoids + Omega 3. It's a unique dual blend of omega-3s plus purified hemp oil to synergistically support total body health.* This potent formula combines the ideal combination of our signature Omega Trilogy Blend: DHA, EPA, and the "forgotten" DPA with American-grown, broad-spectrum hemp extract to support the microbiome, mind, and spirit.*
About Enzymedica
Enzymedica is a Florida-based, natural digestive health company since 1998 that sells to more than 30,000 stores worldwide and online. Its top-selling enzyme brand is No. 1 in America. In addition to high-quality products, Enzymedica also is dedicated to its People & Planet initiative, which is a core pillar within the company's mission - to leave a legacy that will make the world a better place. The company has received more than 90 industry awards including multiple Better Nutrition Magazine's People's Choice Awards, many Best of Supplements Awards and numerous VITY and Nexty Awards. Visit https://enzymedica.com/ for more information.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
