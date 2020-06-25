EoS Fitness and Black Box VR Join Forces, Pilot First Dynamic Resistance Virtual Reality Workouts in U.S. Gyms

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value Low Price (HVLP)® gyms and Black Box VR, an award-winning pioneer in virtual reality fitness announced today an exclusive partnership to help transform members' health and fitness goals with state-of-the-art VR gaming technology.
Launching this summer in four EoS Fitness locations across Arizona and California, EoS will be the first national gym brand in the U.S. to offer its members a VR workout that combines dynamic resistance training and high-intensity cardio with sensory and immersive technology.
Using a VR headset and other wearable accessories to track hand and body motions as well as estimate heart and metabolic rates, gymgoers step into a private 10-foot-by-10-foot space to battle it out within a VR gaming environment. Offering the perfect social distancing workout, the individualized VR workouts are designed to build strength, increase cardiovascular endurance, decrease body fat and increase muscle, providing the benefits of an entertaining, complete body workout with instruction, intuitive tutorials and competition.
"Black Box VR is a first for the fitness industry. Whether our members are super competitive or simply want to challenge themselves with something new, this full body, strength-training-based workout is an innovative new option to ensure working out at the gym is never boring. Our goal is to continue to challenge our members and communities by bringing them cutting-edge fitness options to keep them coming back for more. Black Box VR completely tests your physical limits, all while playing a game," said Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness.
The Black Box VR fitness experience is not only addictive and enjoyable, but creates a low-impact workout environment, helping users push past limits. Recommended sets and reps automatically adjust while artificial intelligence tracks movements, corrects form and changes resistance to keep gymgoers in a muscle building, fat burning zone.
"We couldn't be more proud to bring this fitness innovation to the world with EoS Fitness as our partner. The entire EoS team is focused on helping members reach their fitness goals and they relentlessly seek out the exciting new ways to make that possible. There's no better place to launch the VR fitness revolution than right inside an EoS Fitness club," said Ryan DeLuca, Co-Founder and CEO of Black Box VR.
"The AI tracks your stats and pushes you, in real time, to build muscle, lose fat and enjoy every time-optimized, 30-minute workout. We've cracked the code in getting people to stick to their workouts. Black Box VR is gaming + serious fitness," added Preston Lewis, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Black Box VR.
Following an initial free trial, the experience will be available to EoS members as an add-on amenity. Over the next 24 months, gymgoers can expect to see Black Box VR in all markets where EoS Fitness is located, including the following four locations this summer:
- Oceanside, Calif. and Scottsdale, Ariz., early July
- Tempe and Peoria, Ariz., early August
For more information or to join EoS Fitness, visit https://eosfitness.com/virtual-fitness
About EoS Fitness
EoS Fitness is rapidly growing its high value low price (HVLP)® fitness gym chain, operating and planning over 75 locations in Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Florida and Utah. EoS model is a disruptive force within the fitness club industry, providing serious fitness for everyone, while offering an unmatched array of amenities starting at just $9.99 per month. Visit eosfitness.com to learn more.
About Black Box VR
Founded in early 2016, health & fitness industry veterans Preston Lewis & Ryan DeLuca decided something in the industry needed to change. Even after successfully building Bodybuilding.com to $500M in revenue and creating some of the world's most popular fitness apps and tools, they still saw the same glaring problem again and again: people hate working out and lack consistency. After experiencing the immersive power of VR, Ryan and Preston knew this technology, when paired with resistance training and addictive game principles, would be the paradigm shift the industry needed to finally keep people on track. With this, the vision for Black Box was born. Black Box applies the addictive qualities of gaming and immersive technologies to working out, which will revolutionize the fitness industry.