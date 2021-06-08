Eosera®, Inc. is a female-led biotech company that addresses underserved healthcare needs. Focused on ear care, Eosera was founded in 2015 by cofounders Elyse Dickerson and Joe Griffin. Eosera manufactures their products in Fort Worth, Texas, practices conscious capitalism, and sticks to their core values as a company. With products in over 13K stores, Eosera always puts people before profits and creates quality products for consumers addressing earwax blockage, ear hygiene, ear itch, and ear irrigation. The company’s fastest-growing products are EARWAX MD® and WAX BLASTER MD®. Eosera is proud to be everything ear care and proud to be creating the latest ear care innovations in decades. For more information, visit http://www.eosera.com. (PRNewsfoto/Eosera)