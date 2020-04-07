LEXINGTON, Ky., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has expedited the approval of two additional disinfectants offered by the company that can be used in the fight against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Neogen's two newly EPA-approved disinfectants are:
- Synergize® – a multi-purpose disinfectant with a quaternary ammonium/glutaraldehyde combination active chemistry, with intended uses that include animal production housing facilities, transportation equipment, and hatcheries.
- COMPANION™ – a cleaner-disinfectant with unique chemistry intended for uses that include veterinary practices, animal care facilities, and animal laboratories. COMPANION is effective against other viruses including Canine Parvovirus and Feline Calicivirus.
"We are grateful that the EPA has responded with the urgency demanded by the COVID-19 crisis. The EPA's expedited approval of Synergize and COMPANION disinfectants adds to the products that can be used to slow the spread, and hopefully help to reduce the horrible impact of the global pandemic," said John Adent, Neogen's president and CEO. "In recent weeks, we've done everything we can to protect our employees, and yet ramp up our inventory of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, nitrile gloves, and disinfectants to help in the global effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Our employees are very proud to do their part in the fight against this dreaded disease."
Earlier, the EPA had included two of Neogen's other disinfectants on its list of products approved to combat COVID-19 under the "emerging pathogen" label claim. These products were:
- Parvosol® II RTU Disinfectant – a hospital grade quaternary ammonium formulation. This ready-to-use formulation is recommended for use on hard, nonporous surfaces.
- BioSentry® 904 Disinfectant – a hospital grade broad-spectrum blend of four quaternary ammonium compounds recommended for use on hard, nonporous surfaces.
COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2. Synergize, COMPANION, and BioSentry 904 kill similar viruses and therefore can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Feline Calicivirus on hard, non-porous surfaces. Parvosol II RTU Disinfectant can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Canine Parvovirus on hard, non-porous surfaces.
Refer to the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information.
Neogen's comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including sanitizers, apparel, cleaners and disinfectants, were primarily developed for use in Neogen's agricultural markets; many would prove useful to stop the spread of disease — wherever it exists. The company also offers AccuPoint® Advanced, a sanitation monitoring device that provides an almost instant indication of the cleanliness of a surface. For more information, contact Neogen at 800/621-8829 (U.S./Canada), 859/254-1221, or visit animalsafety.neogen.com.
Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.
