LENEXA, Kan., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Nanoshield (EPA number 84542-9), a self-disinfecting, antimicrobial transparent film. Nanoshield uses a patented form of copper to continuously keep high-touch surfaces free of viruses and bacteria, which reduces the transmission of infectious diseases, like COVID-19, via common surfaces.
EPA approval comes after Nestlé Professional announced deploying Nanoshield screen protectors on its out-of-home coffee machines. As public health orders for the COVID-19 pandemic expire in the US, facilities everywhere will look for proven solutions to keep patients, students, customers and employees protected from a spike in coronavirus cases or other common viruses. Nanoshield's continuous activity defends against viruses and bacteria to provide a practical and cost-saving solution between scheduled cleanings. Nanoshield is available in rolls or tape, and the film can be sized and customized for a variety of applications.
In tests conducted in labs around the world, Nanoshield killed viruses ranging from those that cause the common cold to staph infections in hospitals.
- 99.99% of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in 15 minutes
- 99.99% Influenza (H3N2) in 3 minutes
- 99.95% of Coronavirus 229E in 15 minutes
- 99.99% of Coronavirus OC43 in 30 minutes
- 99.99% Norovirus surrogate (FCV) in 5 minutes
- 99.89% Escherichia virus (MS2) in 5 minutes
- 99.99% E. coli in 5 minutes
- 99.99% Staphylococcus aureus in 15 minutes
"We are thrilled to announce EPA approval and fortunate to be working with Nestlé. In our new environment, it's key to understand Nanoshield's efficacy in protecting against viruses, resulting in creating safer environments," says Koytt Nichols, President, Keywest Technology, Inc.; exclusive US distributors for Nanoshield. "Nanoshield is important to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and any other infectious diseases now and well into the future."
Nanoveu is a technology company grounded in deep science. Nanoveu's flagship product Nanoshield provides antimicrobial protection in the form of a clear plastic film that can be used on a variety of surfaces, including digital screens, mobile phones and other frequently touched surfaces such as doors, door handles, handrails and more. Visit Nanoshield.bz to learn more about how Nanoshield works, its long-term efficacy and various applications.
